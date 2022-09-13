OPEC Upbeat On Global Economic Growth

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.39 -1.39 -1.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.32 -1.68 -1.79%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 95.37 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.315 +0.066 +0.80%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.447 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 86.19 +3.45 +4.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.447 +0.002 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 91.55 +2.02 +2.26%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.83 +2.69 +2.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 93.62 +2.82 +3.11%
Graph down Basra Light 287 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.39 +2.52 +2.77%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.23 +2.50 +2.70%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.49 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 66.53 +0.99 +1.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 89.93 +0.99 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 88.18 +0.99 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 85.33 +0.99 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 83.33 +0.99 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 92.28 +0.99 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 81.63 +0.99 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 78.00 +0.75 +0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 84.41 +0.99 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 4 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 44 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 5 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge

Breaking News:

OPEC Upbeat On Global Economic Growth

Hydropower Shortage In China Sends Coal Prices Higher

Hydropower Shortage In China Sends Coal Prices Higher

The heat-wave induced hydropower shortage…

Large Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Crude oil prices eased from…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Upbeat On Global Economic Growth

By Josh Owens - Sep 13, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Global economic growth is set to remain robust at 3.1% this year and another 3.1% next year, OPEC said on Tuesday in a forecast suggesting that the cartel expects healthy oil demand growth despite market fears of recession. 

In its September Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) published today, OPEC made no changes in its economic growth estimates and sounded an upbeat note about the trend of the global economy for 2022 and 2023. 

The cartel expects the global economy to grow by 3.1% both this year and next, and although it revised down its estimate of the Eurozone economy, OPEC still sees 3.1% growth in 2022 and 1.7% increase in the euro area in 2023. That’s contrary to recent forecasts from analysts and economists who expect the Eurozone and several EU member states to be plunged into recessions as early as this year due to soaring energy prices weighing on inflation, industries, and consumer sentiment.  

“Economies like India and the Euro-zone showed a strong growth dynamic in 1H22, compensating very well for the relatively — and likely temporary — weaker performance of the US and China,” OPEC said in its MOMR on Tuesday.  

Looking at 2023, the cartel noted that “Despite the obvious downside risks, there is also upside potential to the global economic growth forecast. Fiscal measures in the EU and China support growth towards the end of the year and lead to the potential continuation of a stable dynamic in 2023.” 

As a result of the expected robust economic growth, oil demand will continue to rise, especially driven by the recovery in travel and transportation, OPEC said. This is forecast to lead to robust overall growth in oil demand of 3.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022 and 2.7 million bpd in 2023, surpassing the pre-COVID-19 levels, to stand at an average 102.7 million bpd next year.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Zelensky Calls For More Weapons To Help Ukraine's Counteroffensive

Next Post

EU Scraps Price Cap On Russian Natural Gas

Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com