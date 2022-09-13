Goldman Warns EU Energy Price Freeze Could Backfire

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.52 -1.26 -1.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.40 -1.60 -1.70%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 95.37 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.303 +0.054 +0.65%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.452 +0.007 +0.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 86.19 +3.45 +4.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.452 +0.007 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 91.55 +2.02 +2.26%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.83 +2.69 +2.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 93.62 +2.82 +3.11%
Graph down Basra Light 287 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.39 +2.52 +2.77%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.23 +2.50 +2.70%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.49 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 66.53 +0.99 +1.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 89.93 +0.99 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 88.18 +0.99 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 85.33 +0.99 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 83.33 +0.99 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 92.28 +0.99 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 81.63 +0.99 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 78.00 +0.75 +0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 84.41 +0.99 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 4 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 5 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge

Breaking News:

Zelensky Calls For More Weapons To Help Ukraine's Counteroffensive

Financing America’s Electric Future

Financing America’s Electric Future

The U.S. electricity grid needs…

The Energy Transition Could Be Derailed By A Looming Copper Shortage

The Energy Transition Could Be Derailed By A Looming Copper Shortage

A looming copper shortage is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Goldman Warns EU Energy Price Freeze Could Backfire

By City A.M - Sep 13, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

UK and European governments freezing energy prices risks blanketing the Continent in power blackouts, a Wall Street investment bank has warned today.

Keeping energy bills artificially low will likely stimulate energy demand, possibly causing supplies to run dry, Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.

“With interventionist policies announced so far prioritising capping energy costs over curtailing demand, the concern is always that such measures end up incentivising higher energy consumption, thereby making the gas deficit worse,” the bank said.

“The more reductions [in energy consumption] we see, especially in summer… the less likely Europe is to face blackouts or lack of heating in the winter,” Goldman added.

Last week, UK prime minister Liz Truss announced energy bills will be pegged at £2,500 for two years from October at a cost of around £150bn.

“The lower cap to energy bills to be implemented in the UK this winter (and for the next two years) might also keep energy consumption at higher levels than what we would have seen under a higher cap,” Goldman said.

Europe’s largest economies have launched similar market interventions to prevent households suffering a historic hit to their living standards.

Although the measures will offset the energy price shock, they are likely to water down incentives to reduce energy spending.

The UK and European energy market has been grappling with a shortage of gas after Russia squeezed flows in response to western sanctions in retaliation to the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin turned off all flows through the Nord Stream I pipeline – the main thoroughfare transporting Russian gas to Europe – for maintenance. 

Moscow has since said flows will not resume until western sanctions are lifted.

Weaker than usual supply has propelled gas prices to record highs, triggering cost of living crises in Britain and across the Continent, prompting governments to step in.

Related: How The Situation In Ukraine Could Get A Lot More Dangerous

Businesses will need to respond to swelling energy costs by curbing economic activity to ensure the UK and European government do not impose energy rationing measures, Goldman said.

UK gas future contracts for December dropped around six per cent today, as did Dutch gas futures, the European benchmark.

UK gas future prices have cooled from record highs

Price of UK gas supplies in December (Source: ICE)

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU Scraps Price Cap On Russian Natural Gas

Next Post

EU Scraps Price Cap On Russian Natural Gas

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com