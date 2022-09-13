EU Scraps Price Cap On Russian Natural Gas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.28 -0.50 -0.57%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.35 -0.65 -0.69%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 95.37 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.284 +0.035 +0.42%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.462 +0.017 +0.69%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 86.19 +3.45 +4.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.462 +0.017 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 91.55 +2.02 +2.26%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.83 +2.69 +2.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 93.62 +2.82 +3.11%
Graph down Basra Light 287 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.39 +2.52 +2.77%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.23 +2.50 +2.70%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.49 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 66.53 +0.99 +1.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 89.93 +0.99 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 88.18 +0.99 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 85.33 +0.99 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 83.33 +0.99 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 92.28 +0.99 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 81.63 +0.99 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 78.00 +0.75 +0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 84.41 +0.99 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 3 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 5 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge

Breaking News:

EU Scraps Price Cap On Russian Natural Gas

Is The Middle East Becoming Unhabitable?

Is The Middle East Becoming Unhabitable?

A recent climate report has…

Steel Prices Could Be Due For A Rally As Manufacturers Halt Production

Steel Prices Could Be Due For A Rally As Manufacturers Halt Production

Hot rolled coil prices have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Scraps Price Cap On Russian Natural Gas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 13, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT

The European Commission is walking away from the idea of proposing a price cap on Russian gas as part of measures to tackle the energy crisis, the Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing a leaked draft document of proposals it had seen.  

The draft document, expected to be unveiled on Wednesday, contains no reference to any price cap on gas, be it Russian or not, according to the leak viewed by the Guardian.  

Last week, the European Commission said it would propose a mandatory target for the EU to cut power consumption at peak hours, a revenue cap on electricity producers and fossil fuel companies, and a price cap on Russian gas as immediate measures to save the European gas and electricity markets and help vulnerable consumers.

"We will propose a cap on Russian gas. The objective here is very clear. We must cut Russia's revenues which Putin uses to finance this atrocious war against Ukraine," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last Wednesday.  

However, EU member states remain deeply divided over a price cap on Russian gas, with at least ten out of 27 governments reportedly opposing such as move over concerns that Putin might retaliate with a complete halt of gas supply to the whole of Europe. Germany, Europe's biggest economy and the most affected EU member by the now-shut Nord Stream pipeline, isn't supportive of the plan, either. 

Related: China's Annual Oil Demand Could Drop For The First Time In 20 Years

Another group of EU countries, which include France and Poland, pushed for a price cap on all imported gas. However, the European Commission is wary of this idea because a cap would hurt Europe's ability to draw in large volumes of LNG if prices elsewhere are higher. 

The gas price cap is thus unlikely to make it in Wednesday's proposal from the Commission, although the draft is still subject to changes, according to the Guardian. 

But the EU executive arm is said to be pressing forward with a cap on revenues for nuclear and renewable power producers and a levy on the extra profits of the fossil fuel companies, including the refining sector, sources with knowledge of the discussions told Bloomberg on Tuesday. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU Considers A Price Cap On Clean Power

Next Post

EU Considers A Price Cap On Clean Power

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com