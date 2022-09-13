Zelensky Calls For More Weapons To Help Ukraine's Counteroffensive

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.39 -1.39 -1.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.32 -1.68 -1.79%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 95.37 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.315 +0.066 +0.80%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.447 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 86.19 +3.45 +4.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.447 +0.002 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 91.55 +2.02 +2.26%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.83 +2.69 +2.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 93.62 +2.82 +3.11%
Graph down Basra Light 287 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.39 +2.52 +2.77%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.23 +2.50 +2.70%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.49 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 66.53 +0.99 +1.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 89.93 +0.99 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 88.18 +0.99 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 85.33 +0.99 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 83.33 +0.99 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 92.28 +0.99 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 81.63 +0.99 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 78.00 +0.75 +0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 84.41 +0.99 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 4 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 44 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 5 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge

Breaking News:

Zelensky Calls For More Weapons To Help Ukraine's Counteroffensive

Putin's Plan To Sow Unrest In Europe

Putin's Plan To Sow Unrest In Europe

As Putin continues to all…

Financing America’s Electric Future

Financing America’s Electric Future

The U.S. electricity grid needs…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Zelensky Calls For More Weapons To Help Ukraine's Counteroffensive

By RFE/RL staff - Sep 13, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

Ukraine's military has recaptured 6,000 square kilometers from Russia in a counteroffensive this month, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, while calling on the West to slap more sanctions on Moscow and speed up deliveries of weapons systems to allow Ukrainian troops to consolidate control over the regained territory.

"Since the start of September, our soldiers have already liberated 6,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in the east and south, and we are moving further," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.

Six thousand square kilometers is about the equivalent to the combined area of the West Bank and Gaza.

"Strengthen sanctions -- an eighth EU sanctions package is needed," Zelenskiy said. "It is necessary to increase aid to Ukraine, first of all to speed up the provision of air-defense systems to our country."

Russia-imposed official Vitaly Ganchev said earlier on September 12 on Russia’s state-run Rossia-24 that Ukrainian troops had retaken previously Russian-held areas in the north of Kharkiv, breaking through to the border with Russia, and that "about 5,000" civilians had been evacuated to Russia.

According to Ganchev, the Ukrainian military outnumbered Russian forces by 8-to-1 during the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region that began last week.

Ganchev said "the situation is becoming more difficult by the hour," adding that the border with Russia's Belgorod region was now closed.

His unconfirmed comments came after the Ukrainian military overran the key Russian supply hubs of Izyum and Kupyansk, where the Kharkiv region's Russia-installed administration had been based.

After Russia's Defense Ministry published a map showing that Russian forces had almost entirely abandoned the Kharkiv region, the British Defense Ministry said in its latest intelligence bulletin on September 13 that one of Russia's most prestigious armored units was among the ones withdrawn from Kharkiv.

The unit that was pulled back from Kharkiv, the 1st Guards Tank Army (1 GTA), British intelligence said, had already suffered severe losses in the early phase of the invasion.

"The 1st GTA had been one of the most prestigious of Russia’s armies, allocated for the defense of Moscow, and intended to lead counterattacks in the case of a war with NATO," British intel said.

"With 1 GTA and other Western Military District (WEMD) formations severely degraded, Russia’s conventional force designed to counter NATO is severely weakened," the bulletin said, adding, "It will likely take years for Russia to rebuild this capability."

Ukrainian troops have shared videos of themselves raising Ukrainian flags on buildings in the Kharkiv region and being greeted by grateful residents. Some of the videos show pieces of Russian artillery and tanks left behind by fleeing troops.

But as Ukrainian troops push the counteroffensive, there were fears that it could trigger an even more violent response from Moscow. Russia already launched missile attacks that hit key civilian infrastructure, according to Ukrainian officials.

Problems with electricity and water were reported on September 11 in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhya, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, potentially impacting millions of people.

The city of Kharkiv lost water and electricity supplies due to renewed Russian shelling.

"The situation from last night has been repeated. Due to shelling, critical infrastructure facilities have been put out of action, and as a result, power has gone out in Kharkiv and the water supply was cut off," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

By early on September 12, Kyiv authorities said electric power and water supplies had been restored to some 80 percent in the Kharkiv region.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed the success of Ukraine's counteroffensive with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on September 12.

EU support will continue, Borrell said on Twitter.

"Our strategy is working: help Ukraine fight back, put pressure on Russia with sanctions and support partners around the world," Borrell said.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Goldman Warns EU Energy Price Freeze Could Backfire

Next Post

EU Scraps Price Cap On Russian Natural Gas

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com