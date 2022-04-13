Libya Can Hike Gas Production By 30% With A $1 Billion Investment

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 103.5 -0.75 -0.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 108.4 -0.35 -0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.994 -0.003 -0.04%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 3.708 -0.010 -0.28%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 3.284 -0.007 -0.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 106.8 +1.62 +1.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.4 +2.33 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 103.8 +4.80 +4.85%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.284 -0.007 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 102.2 +4.19 +4.27%
Graph up Murban 1 day 104.1 +4.29 +4.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 106.0 +2.16 +2.08%
Graph down Basra Light 135 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 108.5 +1.53 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 106.8 +1.62 +1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 106.8 +1.62 +1.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 106.3 +1.56 +1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.4 +2.33 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 86.52 +6.00 +7.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 24 hours 86.50 +6.31 +7.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 24 hours 102.8 +6.31 +6.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 24 hours 101.0 +6.31 +6.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 24 hours 98.90 +6.31 +6.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 24 hours 96.05 +6.31 +7.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 96.05 +6.31 +7.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 98.15 +6.31 +6.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 101.7 +6.31 +6.61%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 96.35 +6.31 +7.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 100.8 +3.75 +3.87%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 94.50 +3.75 +4.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 103.5 -3.18 -2.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 98.20 +3.65 +3.86%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 102.2 +3.65 +3.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 102.2 +3.65 +3.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 100.8 +3.75 +3.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 90.75 +6.25 +7.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.3 +6.31 +6.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 hours Ukraine gas
  • 12 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 8 hours Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 11 hours Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 18 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Following the Big Money
  • 2 days "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 4 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

Breaking News:

Libya Can Hike Gas Production By 30% With A $1 Billion Investment

Selling Pressure Increases In Oil Markets

Selling Pressure Increases In Oil Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude…

Tanker Rates Are Soaring As Traders Shun Russian Oil Cargoes

Tanker Rates Are Soaring As Traders Shun Russian Oil Cargoes

Western bans on Russian crude…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya Can Hike Gas Production By 30% With A $1 Billion Investment

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 13, 2022, 5:30 PM CDT

Libya can raise its natural gas production by 30 percent with an investment of up to $1 billion, Italy’s Ambassador to Libya, Giuseppe Buccino, said at a round table discussion at the LUISS University in Rome this week.

If Libya manages to overcome political disputes, it would have more stability that would favor economic development, the ambassador said, as carried by Italian news agency Nova News.  

Regarding Libya’s target to boost its oil production—currently at 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd)—it’s realistic to expect that the North African OPEC member could reach 2 million bpd in a year and a half or two years, if there are favorable conditions and adequate investments, Buccino said.  

Libya is one of the countries to which Italy is looking for more natural gas supplies, along with Algeria and Azerbaijan, Italian Energy Transition Minister

Roberto Cingolani said earlier this month.

Last year, Libya exported around 3.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Italy via the Greenstream gas pipeline. 

In March, Cingolani said that Italy, which depends for 40 percent of its gas demand on Russia, would need at least three years to replace Russian gas supply.

Italy and other EU member states have accelerated plans to reduce their dependence on Russian gas following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The high dependence of the EU on Russian gas doesn’t allow it, for now, to sanction Russian gas exports or to place an embargo on imports of Russian gas in response to the war in Ukraine.

Italy signed a deal on Monday with Algeria to receive 40 percent more gas from the African gas exporter via the existing pipeline in the Mediterranean. Italy’s Eni will increase the quantities of gas imported through the TransMed / Enrico Mattei pipeline under the long-term gas supply contract in place with Sonatrach starting from the next autumn.

Other deals will follow, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, noting that the deal with Algeria is a step toward reducing reliance on Russian gas.

Another EU country on the Mediterranean, Greece, plans to step up efforts to explore for natural gas in an attempt to reduce its 40-percent reliance on Russian gas, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Major Oil Traders Cut Russian Crude Purchases Starting Next Month

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows

Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows
Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com