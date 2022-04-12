Greece To Boost Gas Exploration Efforts To Cut Russian Dependence

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 100.7 +6.38 +6.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 104.7 +6.21 +6.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.706 +0.063 +0.95%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 3.478 +0.211 +6.45%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.160 +0.157 +5.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.32 -4.13 -4.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.32 -4.13 -4.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 99.24 -1.91 -1.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.1 -0.94 -0.93%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 92.09 -3.97 -4.13%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.160 +0.157 +5.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 97.53 -0.50 -0.51%
Graph down Murban 2 days 99.36 -0.37 -0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 97.69 -1.90 -1.91%
Graph down Basra Light 134 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 100.5 -2.25 -2.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 99.24 -1.91 -1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 99.24 -1.91 -1.89%
Chart Girassol 2 days 99.15 -1.98 -1.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.1 -0.94 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 80.52 -4.03 -4.77%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 80.19 -3.97 -4.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 96.44 -3.97 -3.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 94.69 -3.97 -4.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 92.59 -3.97 -4.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 89.74 -3.97 -4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 89.74 -3.97 -4.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 91.84 -3.97 -4.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 95.39 -3.97 -4.00%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 90.04 -3.97 -4.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.32 -4.13 -4.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.75 -4.00 -4.22%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 84.50 -4.00 -4.52%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 106.7 +1.56 +1.48%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 88.24 -3.97 -4.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 92.19 -3.97 -4.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 92.19 -3.97 -4.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.75 -4.00 -4.22%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.50 -4.00 -4.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 103.0 -3.97 -3.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 53 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 40 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Ukraine gas
  • 2 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 6 hours "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 3 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 days Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 23 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 4 hours Following the Big Money
  • 6 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Production Slips Below 10 Million Bpd

Tight Oil Markets Are Sending Fuel Margins Through The Roof

Tight Oil Markets Are Sending Fuel Margins Through The Roof

Super-tight oil markets have sent…

UK Has “All Options On The Table” In Push For Energy Independence

UK Has “All Options On The Table” In Push For Energy Independence

While UK shale gas may…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Greece To Boost Gas Exploration Efforts To Cut Russian Dependence

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 12, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

Greece plans to step up efforts to explore for natural gas in an attempt to reduce its 40-percent reliance on Russian gas, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.  

"Accelerating the exploitation of the country's national energy resources will allow us, if we are lucky and we have exploitable natural gas fields, to boost our energy independence, our energy security," Mitsotakis said, as carried by Reuters.  

The prime minister met with oil and gas industry officials and representatives of the Greek commission on hydrocarbons as the European Union and its members—including Greece—look to diversify their gas supply away from Russia in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The EU, overall, is dependent on Russian gas for over 40 percent of its supply. Greece is among the member states with high dependence on Russian supply and is looking for alternatives. Greece is part of the gas route from Azerbaijan to Italy via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

Greece has tried to explore its natural gas resources in the past, but a lack of political will stalled plans. Now, the EU and Greece are motivated to scour their own resources and non-Russian energy supply in an attempt to break the reliance on Russian oil and gas.

Greece also aims to be a hub for gas from the Mediterranean region and LNG imports.

"Greece has a significant potential to play as a renewable powerhouse, as an entry point for gas from the Eastern Mediterranean, either through pipelines, the EastMed project, or in the short term through LNG and we're talking to all parties involved. And of course we also want to move forward with strengthening our interconnections," Mitsotakis said last week during a meeting with EU Commissioner of Energy Kadri Simson.

Also last week, Greece said it would double its production of coal over the next two years in order to reduce the use of Russian natural gas.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Raises Oil Production By Just 57,000 Bpd In March

Next Post

Europe’s Gas Prices Jump As Ukraine Transit Demand Drops

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April
Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows

Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows
Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com