Major Oil Traders Cut Russian Crude Purchases Starting Next Month

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 25 mins 104.3 +3.65 +3.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 108.9 +4.22 +4.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 25 mins 6.997 +0.317 +4.75%
Graph up Heating Oil 25 mins 3.718 +0.254 +7.33%
Graph up Gasoline 25 mins 3.291 +0.138 +4.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.4 +2.33 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 24 mins 99.00 +6.91 +7.50%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 3.291 +0.138 +4.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 98.04 +0.51 +0.52%
Graph up Murban 2 days 99.85 +0.49 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 103.8 +6.11 +6.25%
Graph down Basra Light 135 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 107.0 +6.51 +6.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Chart Girassol 2 days 104.7 +5.59 +5.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.4 +2.33 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 86.52 +6.00 +7.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 86.50 +6.31 +7.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 102.8 +6.31 +6.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 101.0 +6.31 +6.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 98.90 +6.31 +6.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 96.05 +6.31 +7.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 96.05 +6.31 +7.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 98.15 +6.31 +6.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 101.7 +6.31 +6.61%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 96.35 +6.31 +7.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 97.00 +6.25 +6.89%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 90.75 +6.25 +7.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 103.5 -3.18 -2.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 94.55 +6.31 +7.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 98.50 +6.31 +6.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 98.50 +6.31 +6.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 97.00 +6.25 +6.89%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 90.75 +6.25 +7.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.3 +6.31 +6.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours Ukraine gas
  • 4 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 day Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 4 hours Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 3 hours Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 23 hours Following the Big Money
  • 1 day "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 3 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 4 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

Major Oil Traders Cut Russian Crude Purchases Starting Next Month

Permian Takes The Lead As U.S. Drillers Add 16 Rigs

Permian Takes The Lead As U.S. Drillers Add 16 Rigs

The oil rig count took…

Is $100 Oil Sustainable?

Is $100 Oil Sustainable?

The ongoing war in Ukraine,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Major Oil Traders Cut Russian Crude Purchases Starting Next Month

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 13, 2022, 4:30 PM CDT

Major crude trading houses are set to slash their purchases of Russian crude oil and crude products starting mid-May, anonymous Reuters sources said on Thursday.

The move that will see a curtailment of Russian crude purchases comes as traders steer clear of any actions that would violate European sanctions against Russia that go into effect on May 15, although a ban on Russian crude oil does not currently exist.

Still, traders are planning to cut their purchases of the pariah-spawned crude as they try to follow EU sanctions that restrict Russia’s financial activities.

The current EU sanctions—although an outright ban has been discussed without success—do not include crude purchased from Gazpromneft or Rosneft if they are “necessary” to maintaining energy supplies.  The ambiguity of the word “necessary”, however, is causing trading houses to wonder whether serving as an intermediary qualifies.

Vitol said earlier this week that it would wind down all its activities involving Russian crude by the end of this year but will diminish significantly in the 2nd quarter. The major commodity trader did not mention May 15 specifically.

Trafigura said it would fully comply with EU sanctions, and anticipated that its traded volumes of Russian crude would be reduced even more after May 15.

Shell, another major crude trader, has already stopped buying Russian crude.

The European Union has been discussing a potential oil embargo on Russia for weeks, but the only thing that seems to have been established is that if one is ever agreed, it would be a gradual wind-down of imports rather than a sudden suspension.

Germany in particular has stated that at this time, it cannot afford to cut itself off from Russian crude oil. Some German lawmakers, however, are pushing the EU to break away from Russian crude with the aim of disrupting Russia’s revenue stream from crude.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Faces Coal Shortage, Again

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows

Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows
Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com