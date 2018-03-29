Judge: Saudi Arabia Must Stand Trial For 9/11

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 hours 64.94 +0.56 +0.87%
Brent Crude 2 hours 69.54 +0.78 +1.13%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Mars US 2 hours 64.59 +0.66 +1.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 -0.75 -1.12%
Urals 18 hours 66.51 -0.55 -0.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.65 -0.91 -1.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.65 -0.91 -1.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.90 -0.84 -1.45%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 18 hours 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 2 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 2 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 -0.75 -1.12%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.93 -0.42 -1.12%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.88 -1.62 -2.40%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.63 -0.87 -1.33%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.88 -0.57 -0.94%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.88 -0.87 -1.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.88 -0.87 -1.32%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.63 -0.87 -1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.65 -0.91 -1.35%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Giddings 18 hours 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.98 -0.52 -0.75%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 58.89 +0.56 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 61.39 +0.56 +0.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 -0.75 -1.35%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.14 -0.87 -1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 14 hours Between Oil And Solar: $200bn Solar Deal - Saudi Arabia With SoftBank
  • 6 mins President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 4 hours Tic-Toc: Destiny of 300,000 Diesels VW Vehicles In U.S. Is Uncertain- Market or Withdrawal?
  • 4 hours Big Breakthrough: Two Koreas On The Meeting - April 27
  • 11 hours Bailing coal industry-new attempt
  • 22 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 3 hours EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 1 day Looks Unbelievable: Little Magnetic Robot Cleans The Outsides Of Giant Ships
  • 4 hours Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 1 day Waymo Says Its Driverless Technology is Safe
  • 1 day 10 Years After One Of The Biggest Economic Crisis Ever: World Has Survived
  • 14 hours China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 1 day Tesla Is Much More Than an EV Company
  • 10 hours Kim Jong Un in China?
  • 3 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 7 hours Does US power grid need defense?

Breaking News:

Iraq’s Oil Reserves May Be Much Higher Than Thought

Low Oil Prices Have Sent Demand Soaring

Low Oil Prices Have Sent Demand Soaring

Oil demand climbed by 1.5…

Funding Soars For Extreme Fossil Fuels

Funding Soars For Extreme Fossil Fuels

While most big banks were…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Judge: Saudi Arabia Must Stand Trial For 9/11

By Irina Slav - Mar 29, 2018, 12:30 PM CDT Aramco

The chances of Aramco listing in New York just slumped to close to zero after a U.S. District Judge in Manhattan ruled against Riyadh’s bid to dismiss a series of lawsuits against the Kingdom for its alleged involvement in the 9/11 attacks that killed almost 3,000 people 17 years ago.

Saudi Arabia stands to pay billions of dollars in compensation to the families of the victims should the court find it guilty.

The lawsuits were made possible by a legislative change enabling U.S. citizens to sue Saudi citizens. The change—the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act— was approved by Congress despite a warning from President Obama that it would set an unpleasant precedent, allowing other jurisdictions to sue American businesses, soldiers and other individuals.

Now Judge George Daniels says he has found “reasonable basis” in the allegations of the plaintiffs against Saudi Arabia to assert jurisdiction against the Kingdom and give the go-ahead to the cases.

Saudi Arabia has so far claimed there is no way for the plaintiffs to prove that any Saudi citizen was involved in the attacks; however, now they will be allowed to conduct discovery, as one of the lawyers for the plaintiffs told Reuters, “so that the full story can come to light, and expose the Saudi role in the 9/11 attacks.”

JASTA represented perhaps the biggest stumbling block for Aramco’s listing in New York: the preferred venue of Crown Prince Mohammed. Mohammed’s favoritism of New York was not shared by other government officials, notably Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, who said that he would be wary of picking New York for Aramco’s international listing venue because of the litigious culture in the United States.

In any case, the news from the Manhattan court won’t have any significant effect on the IPO since the company earlier this month said it would shelve the international leg of its listing without specifying a period. The news about the shelving came on the heels of another one, suggesting a delay of the primary listing on Tadawul, the Saudi exchange.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilrpice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Court Allows Tesla Shareholders To Proceed With SolarCity Lawsuit

Next Post

As Trade War Heats Up, China Hints at Early ‘Petro-Yuan’

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com