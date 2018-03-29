As Trade War Heats Up, China Hints at Early ‘Petro-Yuan’

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 hours 64.94 +0.56 +0.87%
Brent Crude 2 hours 69.54 +0.78 +1.13%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Mars US 2 hours 64.59 +0.66 +1.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 -0.75 -1.12%
Urals 18 hours 66.51 -0.55 -0.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.65 -0.91 -1.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.65 -0.91 -1.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.90 -0.84 -1.45%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 18 hours 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 2 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 2 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 -0.75 -1.12%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.93 -0.42 -1.12%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.88 -1.62 -2.40%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.63 -0.87 -1.33%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.88 -0.57 -0.94%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.88 -0.87 -1.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.88 -0.87 -1.32%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.63 -0.87 -1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.65 -0.91 -1.35%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Giddings 18 hours 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.98 -0.52 -0.75%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 58.89 +0.56 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 61.39 +0.56 +0.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 -0.75 -1.35%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.14 -0.87 -1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 14 hours Between Oil And Solar: $200bn Solar Deal - Saudi Arabia With SoftBank
  • 6 mins President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 4 hours Tic-Toc: Destiny of 300,000 Diesels VW Vehicles In U.S. Is Uncertain- Market or Withdrawal?
  • 4 hours Big Breakthrough: Two Koreas On The Meeting - April 27
  • 11 hours Bailing coal industry-new attempt
  • 22 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 3 hours EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 1 day Looks Unbelievable: Little Magnetic Robot Cleans The Outsides Of Giant Ships
  • 4 hours Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 1 day Waymo Says Its Driverless Technology is Safe
  • 1 day 10 Years After One Of The Biggest Economic Crisis Ever: World Has Survived
  • 14 hours China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 1 day Tesla Is Much More Than an EV Company
  • 10 hours Kim Jong Un in China?
  • 3 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 7 hours Does US power grid need defense?

Breaking News:

Iraq’s Oil Reserves May Be Much Higher Than Thought

U.S. Rig Count Continues To Rise As Canadian Rig Count Plunges

U.S. Rig Count Continues To Rise As Canadian Rig Count Plunges

The U.S. rig count inched…

The End Of The Status Quo In LNG Markets

The End Of The Status Quo In LNG Markets

In the latest sign of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

As Trade War Heats Up, China Hints at Early ‘Petro-Yuan’

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 29, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Yuan Dollar

In its efforts to make its currency more international and break the U.S. dollar’s global dominance, China is in the early stages of preparing to paying for oil imports in yuan, Reuters reported on Thursday, quoting three people with knowledge of the issue.

China could launch a pilot program to pay for oil in yuan as early as the second half of this year, two of Reuters’ sources said. Local regulators have asked a few financial institutions to get ready for pricing Chinese oil imports in yuan, the three sources at some of the financial institutions said.

One of the sources speculated that China could begin the test with paying in yuan for the oil it imports from Russia and Angola, although the source said they had no details of anything so specific being discussed.

The Chinese plans to pay in yuan for oil are at early stages and officials at some of the Chinese state-held oil companies told Reuters they were not aware of such plans.

China is the world’s biggest oil importer and the volumes of its imports are closely watched by market analysts to gauge the pace of oil demand growth, the key growth driver of the global oil market.

Related: Mexico May Have Just Held Its Last Oil Auction

The world’s top crude oil importer switching to yuan for oil payments could have potentially huge implications on global oil trade, on the internationalization of the yuan, and on the U.S. dollar oil trade.

Oil—the world’s most actively traded commodity—has an annual trade worth $14 trillion, which is roughly equivalent to the value of the Chinese gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017, according to Reuters calculations.

The report of China planning to test paying for oil in yuan as early as this year comes as the country this week launched its yuan-denominated crude oil futures in Shanghai—a move that analysts see as helping China to internationalize and promote its currency.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Judge: Saudi Arabia Must Stand Trial For 9/11

Next Post

JP Morgan Sees Oil Prices Fall Back To $50

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com