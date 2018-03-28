The End Of The Status Quo In LNG Markets

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.65 +0.27 +0.42%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.99 +0.23 +0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 +0.009 +0.33%
Mars US 3 hours 63.93 -0.77 -1.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 20 hours 67.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.56 -0.28 -0.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.56 -0.28 -0.41%
Bonny Light 20 hours 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.74 -0.38 -0.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 +0.009 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 64.83 -0.65 -0.99%
Murban 20 hours 68.58 -0.65 -0.94%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 20 hours 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 20 hours 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 20 hours 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 20 hours 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.80 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 43.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.35 +0.30 +0.81%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.50 -1.65 -2.39%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.50 -0.30 -0.46%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.45 -0.30 -0.49%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.75 -0.30 -0.53%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.75 -0.30 -0.53%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.75 -0.30 -0.51%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.75 -0.30 -0.45%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.50 -0.30 -0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.56 -0.28 -0.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 61.00 -1.00 -1.61%
Giddings 20 hours 54.75 -1.00 -1.79%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.50 -0.27 -0.39%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 58.33 -0.87 -1.47%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.28 -0.87 -1.38%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.28 -0.87 -1.38%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 60.83 -0.87 -1.41%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.50 -0.25 -0.45%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.01 -0.30 -0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 hours Looks Unbelievable: Little Magnetic Robot Cleans The Outsides Of Giant Ships
  • 2 hours Between Oil And Solar: $200bn Solar Deal - Saudi Arabia With SoftBank
  • 1 day U.S. vs. China: Step Forward For Compromise Or Total Trade War?
  • 8 hours 10 Years After One Of The Biggest Economic Crisis Ever: World Has Survived
  • 1 day Deal with Regime: OPEC, Russia Consider 10-20 Year Oil Alliance!
  • 4 hours Waymo Says Its Driverless Technology is Safe
  • 4 hours Kim Jong Un in China?
  • 17 hours Germany Approves Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline
  • 1 day The Dwarf Helps The Giant: Iceland Signs $250M Deal With China
  • 1 day Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 4 hours Tesla Is Much More Than an EV Company
  • 2 days EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 2 days Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again
  • 2 days China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 1 day Wood Mac Joins Lithium, Cobalt Bears
  • 12 hours Nabors Drilling

Breaking News:

Venezuela Tries To Pay Russian Debt With Cryptocurrency

Alt Text

Is This The World’s Next Petrochemical Hub?

Abundant and cheap natural gas…

Alt Text

Can The U.S. Break Russia’s Gas Monopoly In Europe?

As U.S.-Russian relations fall to…

Alt Text

Russia-Ukraine Gas Spat Highlights Geopolitical Divide

The latest gas dispute between…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The End Of The Status Quo In LNG Markets

By Tim Daiss - Mar 28, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT LNG vessel

Chinese state-owned oil and gas giant PetroChina is planning to replace its oil-linked long-term LNG contracts with shorter, more flexible deals, a senior company official said late last week as it announced is 2017 financial results.

PetroChina Vice Chairman and President Wang Dongjin said that existing oil-linked long-term contracts from Qatargas, Yamal and Gorgon, will not be renewed. S&P Global Platts Analytics said that contracts for a combined total of 14 million tons per annum (mtpa) will expire over the 2025-2038 period.

Last year, China became the world’s second largest LNG importer, after Japan, effectively bypassing South Korea. China’s increased gas usage comes as Beijing ramps up its goal of replacing coal with cleaner burning natural gas for electrical power generation and also industrial usage. The government mandates that at least 10 percent of the fuel used to meet energy demand be comprised of natural gas, with further earmarks set for 2030.

Chinese LNG imports averaged 5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2017, exceeded only by Japanese imports of 11 Bcf/d. Imports of LNG by China, driven by government policies designed to reduce air pollution, increased by 1.6 Bcf/d (46 percent) in 2017, with monthly imports reaching 7.8 Bcf/d in December, according to a February 23 U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) report.

In the long term, China’s share of global LNG demand is expected to converge with that of Japan, S&P Global Platts Analytics added. China’s requirements are also growing, as its contracted obligations rise much more slowly than its demand projections, meaning Chinese importers will play an increasing role in global LNG market fundamentals and prices. Related: Permian Drillers Prepare For Double-Digit Cost Jump

Currently, China has 17 LNG import terminals at 14 ports along its coastline, with a combined regasification capacity of 7.4 Bcf/d, according to the EIA.

Unstoppable LNG market shifts

PetroChina’s move is yet another sign that global LNG markets are still undergoing profound fundamental shifts, albeit being revolutionized amid a historic supply overhang of the super cooled fuel.

Moreover, expect even more changes to unfold as extra supply hits the market from Australia, which will soon have as many as ten major LNG export projects operational, bypassing Qatar either later this year or next year to become the largest LNG producer in the world.

By the end of the decade, the U.S. will become the world’s third largest LNG producer when it will have five major LNG export projects operational, with that number to increase substantially in the mid-2020's as a so-called second wave of U.S.-LNG export project development kicks in. Related: Can The U.S. Break Russia’s Gas Monopoly In Europe?

In essence, despite what producers claim (including Qatar, which will ramp up LNG production from 77 mpta to 100 mtpa within the next five years), markets will reach equilibrium and even enter a period of undersupply after 2022 or soon thereafter, there seems to be no turning back to the old model when LNG buyers were at the mercy of producers and restrictive long term 20 and even 30-year off-take agreements. Going forward, LNG will increasingly trade more like a true liquid commodity, similar to iron ore and even crude oil.

Also, on Thursday PetroChina reported 4.8 billion yuan (US$766.9 million) in net profit in the fourth quarter of 2017, the worst quarterly result last year and down from 6.7 billion yuan in the third quarter. However, total revenue rose to 558 billion yuan in the three-month period, compared with 482 billion yuan in the previous quarter.

Huang Lili, an analyst with CITIC Securities, attributed the lower earnings to losses due to LNG imports in the fourth quarter when China suffered massive gas shortages.

These supply shortfalls came in large part due to Beijing’s rapid and arguably premature push to replace more coal usage with natural gas, just as harsh winter temperatures set in. China’s increased winter gas usage sent LNG spot prices in Asia to three years highs, breaching the $11/MMBtu mark at the end of last year. Since then, however, prices have trended downward as warmer temperatures set in. In trading last week, spot prices for May delivery LNG-AS slipped to about $7.10/ MMBtu, 60 cents below levels from the previous week, said several trade sources surveyed by Reuters.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Can Israel Compete In The Natural Gas Race?
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

 China's Oil Futures Launch With A Bang

China's Oil Futures Launch With A Bang

 $70 Oil Could Spark An Offshore Oil Boom

$70 Oil Could Spark An Offshore Oil Boom

 What Trump’s Tariffs Mean For Global Oil And Gas

What Trump’s Tariffs Mean For Global Oil And Gas

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com