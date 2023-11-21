JP Morgan Expects Brent Crude to Average $83 in 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.49 -0.34 -0.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.97 -0.35 -0.43%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.45 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.895 +0.013 +0.45%
Graph down Gasoline 27 mins 2.219 -0.007 -0.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.07 +2.97 +3.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.07 +2.97 +3.90%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.35 +2.71 +3.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.08 -1.14 -1.39%
Chart Mars US 17 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 27 mins 2.219 -0.007 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.41 +3.68 +4.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.84 +3.52 +4.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.07 +1.79 +2.20%
Graph down Basra Light 721 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.58 +3.18 +3.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.35 +2.71 +3.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.35 +2.71 +3.40%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.35 +2.89 +3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.08 -1.14 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 174 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 52.83 +1.79 +3.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 79.98 +1.79 +2.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 78.23 +1.79 +2.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 68.73 +1.79 +2.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 61.58 +1.79 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 61.58 +1.79 +2.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 65.43 +1.79 +2.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 70.03 +1.79 +2.62%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 63.58 +1.79 +2.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.07 +2.97 +3.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.37 +2.99 +4.31%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 66.12 +2.99 +4.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.65 -1.40 -1.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.42 +2.99 +4.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.37 +2.99 +4.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.37 +2.99 +4.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.25 -2.50 -3.34%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.25 +3.00 +4.74%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

China Looks to Kickstart Its Domestic Biodiesel Industry

The West Mulls Stricter Sanctions As Russia Circumvents The Oil Price Cap

The West Mulls Stricter Sanctions As Russia Circumvents The Oil Price Cap

Nearly none of Russia’s oil…

UAMPS Cancels Planned NuScale Reactor

UAMPS Cancels Planned NuScale Reactor

On Wednesday November 8, NuScale…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

JP Morgan Expects Brent Crude to Average $83 in 2024

By Irina Slav - Nov 21, 2023, 1:24 AM CST

JP Morgan has forecast an average price for Brent crude of $83 per barrel next year amid a stable market.

The forecast is based on the analysts’ expectations of resilient demand for oil in the United States, strong demand growth in emerging markets, and stability in European markets.

For 2025, JP Morgan analysts said they expected an average Brent crude price of $75 per barrel. As with many others, the forecast is based on expectations of substantial energy efficiency gains and growth in EV sales at the expense of internal combustion engine vehicles, leading to lower demand for fuels.

At the same time, the bank also expects a weakening of jet fuel demand after the recent surge.

In terms of total demand, for this year JP Morgan analysts expect growth of 1.9 million bod, weakening to 1.6 million bpd in 2024.

"Despite sustained economic headwinds, we see demand ... underpinned by robust EM, resilient US and weak but stable Europe," the bank’s analysts wrote.

"Demand composition will likely flip, with two-thirds of demand gains set to come from the overall economic expansion, while continued normalization of jet fuel would contribute the rest."

On the supply side, JP Morgan expects growth in non-OPEC production, which could undermine the cartel’s efforts to keep prices above a certain level. If non-OPEC supply growth is strong enough, it could push Brent below $70 per barrel.

In this context, JP Morgan’s analysts said they expected OPEC+ to keep the lid on production to support prices.

Meanwhile, prices fell earlier today, reversing gains made on Monday after a report saying OPEC+ was considering additional production cuts to push prices higher. Despite these plans, traders appear focused on demand uncertainty once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goldman Sachs had said on Monday that it was reasonable to expect deeper OPEC+ cuts when the cartel meets next, on November 26.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Windfall Tax See Oil Giant Shell Pay First Net Taxes in Years

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Oil Prices Slide As Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit In Gaza

Oil Prices Slide As Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit In Gaza
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

How High Could War In The Middle East Drive Oil Prices?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com