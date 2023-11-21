China Looks to Kickstart Its Domestic Biodiesel Industry

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.43 -0.40 -0.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.90 -0.42 -0.51%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.43 -0.49 -0.58%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.900 +0.018 +0.62%
Graph down Gasoline 17 mins 2.219 -0.007 -0.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.07 +2.97 +3.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.07 +2.97 +3.90%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.35 +2.71 +3.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.08 -1.14 -1.39%
Chart Mars US 17 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.219 -0.007 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.41 +3.68 +4.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.84 +3.52 +4.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.07 +1.79 +2.20%
Graph down Basra Light 721 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.58 +3.18 +3.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.35 +2.71 +3.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.35 +2.71 +3.40%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.35 +2.89 +3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.08 -1.14 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 174 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 52.83 +1.79 +3.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 hour 79.98 +1.79 +2.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 hour 78.23 +1.79 +2.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 68.73 +1.79 +2.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 61.58 +1.79 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 61.58 +1.79 +2.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 65.43 +1.79 +2.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 70.03 +1.79 +2.62%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 63.58 +1.79 +2.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.07 +2.97 +3.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.37 +2.99 +4.31%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 66.12 +2.99 +4.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.65 -1.40 -1.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.42 +2.99 +4.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.37 +2.99 +4.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.37 +2.99 +4.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.25 -2.50 -3.34%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.25 +3.00 +4.74%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

China Looks to Kickstart Its Domestic Biodiesel Industry

Will Oil Prices Fall Below $70?

Will Oil Prices Fall Below $70?

Considering the current factors affecting…

Innovative Glass Coating Harnesses Cosmic Cold for Climate Control

Innovative Glass Coating Harnesses Cosmic Cold for Climate Control

Researchers have developed a new…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China Looks to Kickstart Its Domestic Biodiesel Industry

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 21, 2023, 2:30 AM CST

China is planning a series of pilot projects to jumpstart a domestic biodiesel industry, in which it lags behind the U.S. and the EU.

Per a Reuters report, the country’s National Energy Administration has called on regional authorities to carry out demonstration projects for biodiesel and organize financing for other initiatives in the area.

China is a large producer of biodiesel but local consumption only accounts for about 40% of it. The country has no mandates for biodiesel blending and provides no subsidies for the production of the fuel, except for Shanghai. This year, it is expected to produce 1.9 billion liters of biodiesel, which is equal to about half a million gallons.

Because of its robust production, China is a big biodiesel feedstock exporter, notably to the European Union, where blending mandates have created a healthy demand for the low-carbon fuel. In this context, Beijing’s plan to spur greater domestic consumption might eventually come to mean less used cooking oil for export, potentially pushing prices higher.

China also exports biodiesel feedstock to the United States—one of the most enthusiastic supporters of biofuel mandates. It was this enthusiasm that gave a major boost to China’s biodiesel industry, with a focus on the processing—and exports—of used cooking oil into fuel.

Over the 12 months to September, Reuters reported earlier, the Chinese biodiesel market had grown to $390 million and was set for further growth thanks to strong demand from Europe and the U.S., where the export surge was jumpstarted by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Earlier this year, the federal government also increased biofuel blending mandates for the next three years, much to the disgruntlement of the refining industry. Surprisingly, the move did not meet with enthusiasm in biofuel production circles, either. According to the industry, the mandates were not high enough and the mandates for ethanol and biodiesel in particular were lower than initially proposed by the EPA.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

JP Morgan Expects Brent Crude to Average $83 in 2024

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Oil Prices Slide As Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit In Gaza

Oil Prices Slide As Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit In Gaza
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

How High Could War In The Middle East Drive Oil Prices?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com