The UAE Could Raise Oil Production Regardless of OPEC+ Decision

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 17 mins 78.10 +2.21 +2.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.88 +2.27 +2.82%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.65 +1.68 +2.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.880 -0.080 -2.70%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.232 +0.047 +2.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.07 +2.97 +3.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.07 +2.97 +3.90%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.08 -1.14 -1.39%
Chart Mars US 17 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.232 +0.047 +2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 78.73 -2.49 -3.07%
Graph down Murban 4 days 79.32 -2.55 -3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 81.28 +1.84 +2.32%
Graph down Basra Light 721 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 80.40 +1.73 +2.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.46 +1.69 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.08 -1.14 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 174 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 51.04 +2.95 +6.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.19 +2.95 +3.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.44 +2.95 +4.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 66.94 +2.95 +4.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 59.79 +2.95 +5.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 59.79 +2.95 +5.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 63.64 +2.95 +4.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 68.24 +2.95 +4.52%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 61.79 +2.95 +5.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.07 +2.97 +3.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.37 +2.99 +4.31%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 66.12 +2.99 +4.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.65 -1.40 -1.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.42 +2.99 +4.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.37 +2.99 +4.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.37 +2.99 +4.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.25 -2.50 -3.34%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.25 +3.00 +4.74%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Extend Gains Further on OPEC+ Cut Predictions

National Grid Launches Massive $52 Billion Infrastructure Overhaul

National Grid Launches Massive $52 Billion Infrastructure Overhaul

National Grid plans to invest…

Oil Prices Rise on Expectations of Deeper OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Prices Rise on Expectations of Deeper OPEC+ Cuts

Oil prices continued to climb…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

The UAE Could Raise Oil Production Regardless of OPEC+ Decision

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 20, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

OPEC’s third-largest producer, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), could raise its oil output next year as it has won a higher quota under the OPEC+ agreement.

The UAE, OPEC’s third-biggest producer after Saudi Arabia and Iraq, said in the summer that it would not join the Saudis in making voluntary production cuts.

The UAE has argued for years that it should be allowed to pump more than its current OPEC+ quota as it is raising its production capacity.

At the June meeting, the UAE got a huge concession from OPEC+ in the form of an upward revision of its quota that will take its production up by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 3.219 million bpd for 2024.

A rise in the UAE’s oil production next year doesn’t necessarily mean that the OPEC+ group would be pumping more—some members such as Angola are underperforming compared to their already lowered quotas.  

While the UAE is set to boost its oil production in 2024, market speculation is growing that OPEC’s top producer, Saudi Arabia, will extend its voluntary cut into 2024, considering the latest slide in oil prices to $80 and the typically weak period for oil demand in the first quarter of every year. Market talk is also intensifying that OPEC+ could announce a deeper cut at the group’s meeting in the weekend November 25-26.

The recent weakness in oil prices “has increased noise over what OPEC+ will decide to do at its meeting on 26 November. We continue to expect that Saudi Arabia and Russia will roll over their additional voluntary cuts into early 2024,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey wrote on Monday. 

“However, what is less clear is whether the broader OPEC+ group will make further cuts,” they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

A deeper group cut combined with the Saudis and Russians rolling over their voluntary reduction would wipe out the currently expected market surplus in the first quarter of 2024, the strategists noted.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Houthi Ship Seizure Threatens Oil Market Stability

Next Post

UN Meets In Nairobi To Discuss Plastic Production

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Oil Prices Slide As Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit In Gaza

Oil Prices Slide As Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit In Gaza
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

How High Could War In The Middle East Drive Oil Prices?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com