Oil Prices Rise on Expectations of Deeper OPEC+ Cuts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 18 mins 76.55 +0.66 +0.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.46 +0.85 +1.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.00 +1.03 +1.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.899 -0.061 -2.06%
Graph up Gasoline 27 mins 2.208 +0.023 +1.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.22 -2.64 -3.11%
Chart Mars US 17 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 27 mins 2.208 +0.023 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 78.73 -2.49 -3.07%
Graph down Murban 3 days 79.32 -2.55 -3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 81.28 +1.84 +2.32%
Graph down Basra Light 720 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 80.40 +1.73 +2.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.46 +1.69 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.22 -2.64 -3.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 173 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 50.44 +2.95 +6.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 78.19 +2.95 +3.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 76.44 +2.95 +4.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 66.99 +2.95 +4.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 59.29 +2.95 +5.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 59.29 +2.95 +5.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 63.69 +2.95 +4.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 69.24 +2.95 +4.45%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 60.54 +2.95 +5.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 63.13 -3.76 -5.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.65 -1.40 -1.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.43 -3.76 -5.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 74.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.00 -1.50 -2.19%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Chinese Energy Firms Plan One of the World’s Biggest Renewables Projects

Lucid Motors Reports Staggering $227,000 Loss Per Car

Lucid Motors Reports Staggering $227,000 Loss Per Car

Lucid Motors reported a substantial…

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Rise As Traders Weigh Winter Supply Risks

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Rise As Traders Weigh Winter Supply Risks

European natural gas prices rose…

National Grid Launches Massive $52 Billion Infrastructure Overhaul

National Grid Launches Massive $52 Billion Infrastructure Overhaul

National Grid plans to invest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Rise on Expectations of Deeper OPEC+ Cuts

By Irina Slav - Nov 20, 2023, 1:55 AM CST
  • OPEC+ members are set to meet on Sunday to discuss production policy, and unnamed sources have claimed that the group will be discussing further production cuts.
  • Both Brent and WTI spiked on the news on Friday and then continued to climb at the start of the week, reaching $81.31 and $76.49 respectively.
  • Higher-than-forecast supply has eroded a large amount of the expected deficit in the fourth quarter, and some analysts now see a return to surplus in the first quarter of 2024.
Join Our Community
oil prices

Crude oil prices began the week with gains amid mounting expectations that OPEC+ will deepen voluntary production cuts.

Both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate posted modest gains in mid-morning trade in Asia today, with Brent crude remaining above $81, where it climbed on Friday, and WTI over $76 per barrel.

OPEC+ members are meeting next Sunday to discuss production policy, with Reuters citing three unnamed sources from the cartel as saying OPEC+ will discuss additional production cuts. The discussion is taking place after a four-week losing streak for oil as the war premium from the war between Israel and Hamas dissipated.

"Our statistical model of OPEC decisions suggests that deeper cuts should not be ruled out given the fall in speculative positioning and in timespreads, and higher-than-expected inventories," Goldman Sachs analysts said, as quoted by Reuters.

“It has become clearer that the oil balance for the remainder of this year is not as tight as initially expected. Higher-than-expected supply has eroded a large amount of the expected deficit over 4Q23. And as things stand, the market is still expected to return to surplus in 1Q24,” ING’s Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said on Friday.

At the same time, Bloomberg quoted Patterson as saying in a fresh note that ING expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to deepen their production cuts, adding “However, what is less clear is whether the broader OPEC+ group will make further cuts.”

If other OPEC+ members join the production cuts, the surplus in supply expected for the first quarter of next year may vanish, the ING researchers said.

The chances of other OPEC+ members joining in the cuts remain unclear for now but with oil prices slumping by close to 20% since late September, the possibility of broader cuts is certainly on the table.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Middle East Upstream Wins On Investment Dollars, New Jobs
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Just Recorded Its Highest Oil Production Month In History

The U.S. Just Recorded Its Highest Oil Production Month In History
Oil Prices Reverse Despite Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Reverse Despite Crude Inventory Build
Russia And China Tighten Grip On Iraqi Oil Crescent

Russia And China Tighten Grip On Iraqi Oil Crescent
Will Oil Prices Fall Below $70?

Will Oil Prices Fall Below $70?
The Oil Market Isn’t Buying The Bullish Demand Forecasts

The Oil Market Isn’t Buying The Bullish Demand Forecasts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com