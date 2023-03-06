Iraq’s Risky Reliance On Oil Revenues

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.30 +0.62 +0.78%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.18 +0.35 +0.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.73 -0.71 -0.83%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.593 -0.416 -13.83%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.774 +0.023 +0.85%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.80 +0.60 +0.72%
Chart Mars US 3 days 78.98 +1.42 +1.83%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.774 +0.023 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.39 +0.52 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.53 +0.87 +1.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 81.56 +0.65 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 461 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 86.01 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Girassol 3 days 85.97 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.80 +0.60 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 64.91 +1.68 +2.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 58.43 +1.52 +2.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 81.83 +1.52 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 80.08 +1.52 +1.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 77.23 +1.52 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 73.93 +1.52 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 73.93 +1.52 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 75.23 +1.52 +2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 84.18 +1.52 +1.84%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 73.53 +1.52 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.90 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.21 +1.52 +2.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 76.16 +1.52 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.16 +1.52 +2.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 85.94 +1.72 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 23 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 7 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 7 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 10 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Iraq’s Risky Reliance On Oil Revenues

Oil Trade Is Moving Away From Europe

Oil Trade Is Moving Away From Europe

Over the course of time,…

How Recycling Could Solve The Battery Metals Shortage

How Recycling Could Solve The Battery Metals Shortage

As the global demand for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq’s Risky Reliance On Oil Revenues

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 06, 2023, 11:30 AM CST

Iraq managed to collect a lot of revenues from oil exports last year due to higher prices, but the Iraqi economy remains heavily reliant on oil income, which represents a massive 95% of the country’s federal budget revenue.

Higher oil prices led to a budget surplus for Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, last year, according to the financial statements of the federal government reported by news outlet Shafaq News.

Oil revenues accounted for an overwhelming 95% of Iraq’s federal budget, the data showed, raising renewed concerns among analysts that the Iraqi economy is too dependent on oil.  

Iraq has just announced the signing of several deals with foreign companies as part of plans to boost both crude oil and natural gas production considerably. Iraq is OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, pumping 4.5 million barrels every day. In previous years government officials have said production capacity could grow to 5 million bpd and even 6 million bpd , but little has been done to advance these plans.

Gas production growth appears to be especially important because right now, Iraq is heavily reliant on neighbor Iran for its gas needs, which puts it into a vulnerable position.  

Apart from plans to significantly boost oil and gas production, the federal government should also look to start diversifying the economy away from oil to secure growth and employment even when oil prices crash, analysts say.

Iraq’s oil revenues were estimated at around $105 billion last year, according to the federal government, due to the hike in oil prices in the spring after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  

Despite the budget surplus for last year, Iraq’s economy continues to face major challenges, including high unemployment rates, runaway inflation, and too little diversification away from fossil fuels.  

“Iraq’s economy remains in the grip of a self-perpetuating cycle of fragility,” the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a recent report on the country.

“The absence of meaningful reforms, in turn, has held back economic development and reinforced dependence on oil—a critical vulnerability in a world that is fighting climate change,” according to the IMF. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Natural Gas Plunges over 12% As Extreme Volatility Continues

Next Post

Tesla Slashes Prices Of Luxury Models

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com