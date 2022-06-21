Iraq Could Raise Oil Production Capacity To 6 Million Bpd

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 111.5 +1.93 +1.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 115.4 +1.24 +1.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 5 hours 115.2 +1.59 +1.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.747 -0.197 -2.84%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.880 +0.087 +2.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 118.6 -0.65 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%
Chart Mars US 4 days 102.8 -7.98 -7.20%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.880 +0.087 +2.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 108.3 -7.77 -6.70%
Graph down Murban 1 day 112.3 -7.34 -6.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 110.3 -0.70 -0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 203 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 117.4 -1.03 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 118.6 -0.65 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 118.6 -0.65 -0.55%
Chart Girassol 1 day 116.5 -0.97 -0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 12 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 93.89 -7.26 -7.18%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 110.1 -7.26 -6.18%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 108.4 -7.26 -6.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 106.3 -7.26 -6.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 103.4 -7.26 -6.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 103.4 -7.26 -6.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 105.5 -7.26 -6.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 109.1 -7.26 -6.24%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 103.7 -7.26 -6.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 106.0 -8.00 -7.02%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 99.75 -8.00 -7.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 103.5 -8.03 -7.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 107.5 -8.03 -6.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 107.5 -8.03 -6.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 106.0 -8.00 -7.02%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 99.75 -8.00 -7.42%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 115.5 -9.02 -7.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 3 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 3 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 6 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 7 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 1 day ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

Iraq Could Raise Oil Production Capacity To 6 Million Bpd

Gold And Silver Prices Slip Despite Soaring Inflation

Gold And Silver Prices Slip Despite Soaring Inflation

Gold, silver, platinum, and palladium…

Could Wealthy Nations Fund The Energy Transition In Emerging Markets?

Could Wealthy Nations Fund The Energy Transition In Emerging Markets?

As the world races towards…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Could Raise Oil Production Capacity To 6 Million Bpd

By Irina Slav - Jun 21, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Iraq could raise its oil production capacity to 6 million bpd over the next five years but no more than that because of constraints weighing on the industry’s expansion, the Deputy Prime Minister of the country, Ali Allawi, said, as quoted by Energy Intelligence, this week.

Iraq is OPEC’s second-largest producer, but it has been struggling to boost production in line with the OPEC+ production expansion agreement that the extended cartel inked last year after demand began to recover after the pandemic.

Per OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report, Iraq produced some 4.4 million bpd in May, down from 4.426 million bpd in April. The May average production rate was also lower than Iraq’s production rate for the last quarter of 2021. Before the pandemic decimated demand and prompted OPEC and its partners to cut production severely, Iraq was pumping some 4.5 million bpd.

Despite political troubles and doubts about the future of investments in Iraq’s oil, the country’s Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, has the ambition to see production capacity at as much as 8 million barrels daily by 2027.

“I don’t think we’ll be expanding our capacity beyond … another 1 million b/d within five years,” his deputy, Allawi, said. According to him, 6 million bpd was a more realistic target for production capacity expansion.

Meanwhile, Big Oil is leaving Iraq, which is one of the reasons for the uncertainty of its oil industry growth’s future. Earlier this week, the news broke that state-owned Basrah Oil Company will buy Exxon’s stake in the West Qurna 1 oil field as the supermajor seeks to exit Iraq.

Meanwhile, Iraq is also expanding into LNG amid growing global demand. Just this week, the country announced the first shipment of liquefied gas from the port of Umm Qasr. Plans are to also export compressed and semi-cooled liquefied gas.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Asian Gasoline Feedstock Exports To U.S. Soar

Next Post

Asian Gasoline Feedstock Exports To U.S. Soar

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal
Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch


Most Commented

Alt text

Poland Says Norway Should Share Its “Gigantic” Oil & Gas Profits

 Alt text

Biden Could Tap Diesel Reserve In A Bid To Ease Fuel Crunch

 Alt text

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices

 Alt text

Germany Expects Oil Embargo Decision This Week
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com