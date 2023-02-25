Iraq Announces String Of Deals To Boost Oil And Gas Output

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 76.32 +0.93 +1.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 83.16 +0.95 +1.16%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.40 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.548 +0.116 +4.77%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.359 -0.021 -0.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.53 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Mars US 1 day 74.87 +1.13 +1.53%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.359 -0.021 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.37 +2.03 +2.56%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.94 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.65 +0.96 +1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 453 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.95 +0.79 +0.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.38 +0.97 +1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.53 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.52 +0.86 +1.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 54.14 +1.44 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 77.54 +1.44 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.79 +1.44 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 72.94 +1.44 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 70.94 +1.44 +2.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 79.89 +1.44 +1.84%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 69.24 +1.44 +2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 71.75 +1.50 +2.14%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 65.50 +1.50 +2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 77.48 -2.24 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 67.92 +1.44 +2.17%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 71.87 +1.44 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 71.87 +1.44 +2.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 71.75 +1.50 +2.14%
Chart Kansas Common 31 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.05 +1.44 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 1 day 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Academics: Russia Selling Oil Way Over Price Cap

Bulgaria Remains Russia’s Number One European Oil Buyer

Bulgaria Remains Russia’s Number One European Oil Buyer

Bulgaria has ramped up imports…

Oil Retreats On EIA Inventory Data

Oil Retreats On EIA Inventory Data

WTI crude fell on Wednesday…

China Makes Big Moves To Secure Iraqi Oil

China Makes Big Moves To Secure Iraqi Oil

Last week saw six oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iraq Announces String Of Deals To Boost Oil And Gas Output

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 25, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
  • Iraq has done little in recent years to ramp up oil and gas production despite setting ambitious targets.
  • Several oil majors, including Exxon, left Iraq altogether in the past few years, citing the uncertain outlook for its oil industry.
  • Baghdad is signing a string of deals with both Chinese and UAE-based companies to boost not only its oil, but also its gas production.
Join Our Community

Iraq has been saying it wants to produce more oil and gas for a while now but turning stated ambitions into reality has taken a while.

This week, the country took a big step towards that reality when it signed a slew of deals with foreign companies as part of plans to boost both crude oil and natural gas production considerably.

Gas production growth appears to be especially important because right now, Iraq is heavily reliant on neighbor Iran for its gas needs, which puts it into a vulnerable position.

The government in Baghdad inked deals with one Emirati company and two Chinese ones, aiming for oil production growth of a quarter of a million barrels daily and additional natural gas output of 800 million cu ft daily.

Iraq is OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, pumping 4.5 million barrels every day. In previous years government officials have said production capacity could grow to 5 million bpd and even 6 million bpd but little has been done to advance these plans.

The reasons for that slow progress include the politically unstable situation in the country, the dynamics of the oil industry that has seen companies prioritize low-cost, fast-return projects after the last two downturns, and predictions of peak oil demand.

Several oil majors, including Exxon, left Iraq altogether in the past few years, citing the uncertain outlook for its oil industry. Yet successive governments did not give up their plans for greater oil production despite the OPEC+ output quotas, and significantly higher natural gas production.

Related: The 13 U.S. States That Raised Gasoline Taxes For 2023

One of the companies that will be helping Iraq advance these plans is UAE-based Crescent Petroleum. The firm signed three long-term contracts for the exploration and development of three oil and gas fields.

Two of these fields—Gilabat-Qumar and Khashim, in the province of Dyala—are expected to begin producing natural gas within 18 months at a rate of 250 million cu ft daily, Crescent Petroleum said. The third field that Crescent Petroleum will explore is in the province of Basra.

The second of Baghdad’s new oil and gas development partners, Chinese United Energy Group inked a deal with the government to develop the Sindbad oil field, also in Basra.

The third company that signed a deal with the Iraqi government was also Chinese, Geo-Jade Petroleum Co. It will develop the Huwaiza oil field and the Naft Khana field, both near the Iranian border, Reuters noted in a report on the news.

All the contracts signed this week have a duration of 20 years and should help boost Iraq’s energy security in the natural gas department, reducing its bill for gas imports from Iran at a time when its economy is struggling to remain operational.

As a result of the deals signed this week, Iraq could suspend natural gas imports in three years, according to Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani. Commenting on the deals, Al-Sudani said gas imports from Iran are costing the Baghdad budget between $5.5 and $6.8 billion a year, Zawya reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have decided to enter the global gas market and we will push ahead with projects to develop our gas resources and stop gas flaring because shortages in domestic gas supply are the main cause of our electricity supply problems,” Al-Sudani said.

To further these plans, Iraq will also launch tenders for exploration blocks in the northern, western and central parts of the country in the near future, Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said this week.

Oil output should also grow. According to the IMF, this year, Iraq could produce 4.6 million bpd, up from 4.4 million bpd last year, The National reported. By 2027, oil production could reach 5 million bpd, the IMF also forecast. Perhaps Iraq’s oil and gas ambitions finally have a chance of panning out.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

From Zero-Covid To Energy Demand Explosion: The Impact Of China’s Reopening
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants

India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants
Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure
Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?
Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
Goldman: Russia May Have Received More For Its Crude Than Quoted Prices Suggest

Goldman: Russia May Have Received More For Its Crude Than Quoted Prices Suggest

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com