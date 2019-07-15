India Weighs Spin-Off Of Largest Utility’s Gas Pipeline Business

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.43 -0.15 -0.25%
Brent Crude 2 hours 66.48 -0.24 -0.36%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.402 -0.006 -0.25%
Mars US 1 hour 63.28 -0.33 -0.52%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.36 +1.26 +1.91%
Urals 19 hours 63.50 -0.30 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.68 -0.64 -1.03%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.402 -0.006 -0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 65.15 -0.79 -1.20%
Murban 19 hours 66.58 -0.71 -1.06%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.92 -0.07 -0.12%
Basra Light 19 hours 67.96 +0.10 +0.15%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 65.66 -0.03 -0.05%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Girassol 19 hours 67.87 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.36 +1.26 +1.91%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 44 mins 41.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 49.51 +0.01 +0.02%
Canadian Condensate 28 days 55.86 +0.01 +0.02%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 60.71 +0.01 +0.02%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 55.96 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 2 hours 54.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 2 hours 54.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 55.86 +0.01 +0.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 60.51 +0.01 +0.02%
Central Alberta 2 hours 56.71 +0.01 +0.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 55.75 -1.00 -1.76%
Giddings 19 hours 49.50 -1.00 -1.98%
ANS West Coast 6 days 69.71 +2.30 +3.41%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 53.53 -0.63 -1.16%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 57.48 -0.63 -1.08%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 57.48 -0.63 -1.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.75 -1.00 -1.76%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.50 -0.25 -0.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.09 -0.22 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 2 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 58 mins U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 16 mins White House insider who predicted Iran False Flag, David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment
  • 7 hours NYT: Mass Immigration Roundups in U.S. to Start Sunday
  • 55 mins U.S.- Taiwan: China Says Will Freeze Out U.S. Companies That Sell Arms To Taiwan
  • 51 mins South Korea imports No Oil From Iran in June - First-Half Imports Fall 37%
  • 1 hour Starlink Internet Courtesy of Tesla
  • 1 day Panama revoked registrations of tankers flying under their flag that have not complied with sanctions. Most are Iranian tankers. Vessel seized in Gibraltar, Grace I, flying under Panamanian Flag. Registration revoked in May. England seizing justified
  • 20 hours Rising air pollution and green house effect
  • 1 day Is This The End of BBQ?
  • 23 hours Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 3 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 12 hours Germany exits coal: A model for Asia?

Breaking News:

Tesla And Disney Mashup May Soon Greenify Kiddie Speedway

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

While oil supplies are set…

This Arms Deal Could Trigger A New ‘’Cold War’’

This Arms Deal Could Trigger A New ‘’Cold War’’

The deliveries of Russian S400…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India Weighs Spin-Off Of Largest Utility’s Gas Pipeline Business

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 15, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT India

India’s government is mulling over a plan to spin off the natural gas pipeline business of its biggest gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd in a bid to increase transparency, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the issue.

The Indian oil ministry is seeking government approval to separate the natural gas transmission business from the gas marketing activities of GAIL under a separate fully owned entity under GAIL, Bloomberg’s sources said.  

The possible split of the two businesses is aimed at achieving greater transparency and potentially giving the government the opportunity to sell shares in the new entity at some later stage, according to Bloomberg.

This is not the first time that the Indian government has considered separating the transmission from the gas marketing business of GAIL.

In April last year, the chairman of India’s sector regulator, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Board, D.K. Sarraf, told Reuters that India wanted to split its biggest gas marketing and trading firm, state-run GAIL (India) Ltd, into two separate companies by the end of March 2019, in a bid to open up its gas sector to industrial end-users and attract billions of U.S. dollars in investment in liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

These plans didn’t materialize, so now India is reportedly pursuing a spin-off of the gas transmission business.

Related: IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

Answering a question in Parliament about the splitting of GAIL’s businesses, India’s Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said earlier this year that the “government in-principle believes that gas transmission and marketing should be two separate functions in order to promote more transparency and competition in both gas marketing and transmission activities.”  

According to the BP Energy Outlook – 2019, India’s share of total global primary energy demand is expected to roughly double to around 11 percent by 2040, driven by strong population growth and economic development. India’s natural gas demand—after having surged by 200 percent between 1995 and 2017—is expected to soar by another 242 percent until 2040, at an annual growth rate of 5.5 percent.

India’s domestic gas production will rise only modestly amid this surging demand, meaning that India’s reliance on natural gas imports is set to continue to grow significantly, BP reckons.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China’s Carbon Emissions Surged 53.5% In 10-Years Time

Next Post

Tesla And Disney Mashup May Soon Greenify Kiddie Speedway

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com