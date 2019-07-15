China’s Carbon Emissions Surged 53.5% In 10-Years Time

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.48 -0.10 -0.17%
Brent Crude 2 hours 66.48 -0.24 -0.36%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.401 -0.007 -0.29%
Mars US 1 hour 63.28 -0.33 -0.52%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.36 +1.26 +1.91%
Urals 19 hours 63.50 -0.30 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.68 -0.64 -1.03%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.401 -0.007 -0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 65.15 -0.79 -1.20%
Murban 19 hours 66.58 -0.71 -1.06%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.92 -0.07 -0.12%
Basra Light 19 hours 67.96 +0.10 +0.15%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 65.66 -0.03 -0.05%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Girassol 19 hours 67.87 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.36 +1.26 +1.91%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 49 mins 41.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 49.51 +0.01 +0.02%
Canadian Condensate 28 days 55.86 +0.01 +0.02%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 60.71 +0.01 +0.02%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 55.96 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 2 hours 54.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 2 hours 54.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 55.86 +0.01 +0.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 60.51 +0.01 +0.02%
Central Alberta 2 hours 56.71 +0.01 +0.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 55.75 -1.00 -1.76%
Giddings 19 hours 49.50 -1.00 -1.98%
ANS West Coast 6 days 69.71 +2.30 +3.41%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 53.53 -0.63 -1.16%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 57.48 -0.63 -1.08%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 57.48 -0.63 -1.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.75 -1.00 -1.76%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.50 -0.25 -0.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.09 -0.22 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 2 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 1 hour U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 21 mins White House insider who predicted Iran False Flag, David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment
  • 7 hours NYT: Mass Immigration Roundups in U.S. to Start Sunday
  • 1 hour U.S.- Taiwan: China Says Will Freeze Out U.S. Companies That Sell Arms To Taiwan
  • 56 mins South Korea imports No Oil From Iran in June - First-Half Imports Fall 37%
  • 1 hour Starlink Internet Courtesy of Tesla
  • 1 day Panama revoked registrations of tankers flying under their flag that have not complied with sanctions. Most are Iranian tankers. Vessel seized in Gibraltar, Grace I, flying under Panamanian Flag. Registration revoked in May. England seizing justified
  • 20 hours Rising air pollution and green house effect
  • 1 day Is This The End of BBQ?
  • 23 hours Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 3 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 12 hours Germany exits coal: A model for Asia?

Breaking News:

Tesla And Disney Mashup May Soon Greenify Kiddie Speedway

Sen. Warren Proposes SEC Crackdown On Oil & Gas

Sen. Warren Proposes SEC Crackdown On Oil & Gas

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reintroduced…

EV Giants Vie For Battery Dominance

EV Giants Vie For Battery Dominance

EV makers are pouring billions…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Carbon Emissions Surged 53.5% In 10-Years Time

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 15, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Emissions

China’s greenhouse gas emissions jumped by 53.5 percent in the decade between 2005 and 2014, according to Chinese government figures that Beijing is obliged to report as a signatory to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

hinese emissions hit 12.3 billion tons in 2014, which was a more than 50-percent surge compared to emissions in 2005, the figures, cited by Reuters, showed.

Carbon emissions data from China, the world’s largest greenhouse gas emission producer, is opaque, but the country has to regularly report data to the United Nations. China has previously reported carbon emission data for 2005 and 2010, Reuters says.

A study published in Nature Geoscience in July last year argued that China’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions peaked in 2013 at 9.53 gigatons and have declined in each of the following three years to 2016. According to the authors of the study, the slowing pace of Chinese economic growth has made it easier to cut emissions. The biggest drivers of the decrease in CO2 emissions between 2014 and 2016 were changes in China’s industrial structure and diminishing share of coal in energy consumption. The authors concluded that “the decline of Chinese emissions is structural and is likely to be sustained if the nascent industrial and energy system transitions continue.”

China has pledged that its total CO2 emissions would peak around 2030 and its carbon intensity would fall sharply by then. Last week, Chinese media reported that China is vowing to continue its efforts to fight climate change and boost energy saving and speed up emissions reduction.

As for the United States' carbon emissions, earlier this year, Dr. Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said the U.S. CO2 emissions reduction over the past decade has been the largest cut in emissions in the history of energy.

The IEA, however, has a stark warning to the world: last year global carbon emissions reached 33.1 gigatons, breaking their previous record even though the annual increase was relatively modest, at 1.7 percent.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Syrian Gas Pipeline Out Of Service After Militant Attack

Next Post

India Weighs Spin-Off Of Largest Utility’s Gas Pipeline Business

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com