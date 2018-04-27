Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 3 hours 67.97 -0.22 -0.32%
Brent Crude 2 hours 73.79 -0.09 -0.12%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.768 -0.071 -2.50%
Mars US 2 hours 67.97 +0.08 +0.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
Urals 19 hours 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Bonny Light 19 hours 74.03 -0.10 -0.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.70 +0.61 +1.02%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.768 -0.071 -2.50%
Marine 19 hours 70.38 +0.15 +0.21%
Murban 19 hours 73.63 +0.15 +0.20%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 68.68 -0.17 -0.25%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.36 -0.22 -0.31%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 73.81 -0.25 -0.34%
Girassol 19 hours 73.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 25 mins 49.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.19 +0.14 +0.29%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.39 +0.14 +0.21%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.29 +0.14 +0.21%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.09 +0.29 +0.50%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.19 +0.14 +0.23%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.94 -0.36 -0.58%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.19 +0.14 +0.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.71 +0.07 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 62.05 -0.09 -0.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 64.55 -0.09 -0.14%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.95 +0.05 +0.07%
Exxon Q1 Earnings Miss Despite Oil Price Rally

According to Saudi sources, the…

Permian On Track To Become Largest Oil Basin In The World

Permian On Track To Become Largest Oil Basin In The World

Crude oil production in the…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

India Looks To Open Up Natural Gas Sector By Splitting State Firm GAIL

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 27, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT

India wants to split its biggest gas marketing and trading firm, state-run GAIL (India) Ltd, into two separate companies by the end of March 2019, in a bid to open up its gas sector to industrial end-users and attract billions of U.S. dollars in investment in liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

GAIL, which currently owns most of India’s gas pipelines, is planned to be split into one gas marketing company and one company operating pipelines, the chairman of India’s sector regulator, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Board, D.K. Sarraf, told Reuters on Friday.

The split—which is expected to be completed by the end of March 2019, when India’s current fiscal year ends—could allow small industrial users of gas to buy the fuel from pipelines without having to pass through GAIL.

“All this un-bundling should be done within this fiscal year,” Sarraf told Reuters, adding that GAIL is already keeping separate accounts for its gas pipeline business and for the marketing division, which would make it easier to split the company into two firms.

The official, however, did not specify which of the two businesses GAIL would keep.

The plan is ultimately aimed at encouraging gas use instead of dirtier fuels such as diesel and naphtha. India targets to more than double the share of gas in its energy mix, from 6.2 percent to 15 percent within the next 12 years.

India, however, has just four LNG terminals now, with three others under construction, and its gas pipeline network—mostly owned by GAIL—does not reach enough customers.

The country looks to boost its LNG import capacity more than three times to 70 million tons annually. The government plans to build 11 new LNG import terminals over the next seven years—and more afterwards.

For expanding its pipeline network, India would need an investment of almost US$20 billion over the next few years, Sarraf told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

