Oil Rises On U.S. Shut-Ins, Impressive Chinese Data

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.59 -0.62 -1.03%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.41 -0.31 -0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.391 -0.062 -2.53%
Mars US 3 days 63.61 +0.71 +1.13%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.36 +1.26 +1.91%
Urals 4 days 63.80 +0.75 +1.19%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.68 -0.64 -1.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.391 -0.062 -2.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 65.94 +0.07 +0.11%
Murban 4 days 67.29 -0.04 -0.06%
Iran Heavy 4 days 59.99 -0.25 -0.42%
Basra Light 4 days 67.86 +0.05 +0.07%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.69 -0.35 -0.53%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Girassol 4 days 67.82 -0.41 -0.60%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.36 +1.26 +1.91%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.45 -0.62 -1.47%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 49.51 +0.01 +0.02%
Canadian Condensate 28 days 55.86 +0.01 +0.02%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 60.71 +0.01 +0.02%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 55.96 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 3 hours 54.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 3 hours 54.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 55.86 +0.01 +0.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 60.51 +0.01 +0.02%
Central Alberta 3 hours 56.71 +0.01 +0.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 56.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 50.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 6 days 69.71 +2.30 +3.41%
West Texas Sour 4 days 54.16 +0.01 +0.02%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.11 +0.01 +0.02%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.11 +0.01 +0.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 56.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.50 -0.25 -0.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.09 -0.22 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 3 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 31 mins NYT: Mass Immigration Roundups in U.S. to Start Sunday
  • 3 hours South Korea imports No Oil From Iran in June - First-Half Imports Fall 37%
  • 2 hours U.S. Adminsitration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 2 hours U.S.- Taiwan: China Says Will Freeze Out U.S. Companies That Sell Arms To Taiwan
  • 14 hours Rising air pollution and green house effect
  • 1 day Panama revoked registrations of tankers flying under their flag that have not complied with sanctions. Most are Iranian tankers. Vessel seized in Gibraltar, Grace I, flying under Panamanian Flag. Registration revoked in May. England seizing justified
  • 14 hours Starlink Internet Courtesy of Tesla
  • 2 days Alliance: Ford - VW Extend Multibillion-Dollar Alliance To Electric, Automated Cars
  • 23 hours Is This The End of BBQ?
  • 17 hours Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 hours Germany exits coal: A model for Asia?
  • 12 hours U.S. Economic Expansion: Rich Get Richer

Breaking News:

Syrian Gas Pipeline Out Of Service After Militant Attack

Alt Text

Why You Should Buy FANG, Not FANG

forward P/E of just under…

Alt Text

A Red Flag For Oil? China’s Crude Consumption Is Faltering

A rough estimate of actual…

Alt Text

The Bullish Case For Oil

Oil demand is looking shaky,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rises On U.S. Shut-Ins, Impressive Chinese Data

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 15, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Gulf of Mexico platform

Despite lingering concerns over a global oil oversupply and weak Chinese economic growth, oil prices reversed losses to edge up early on Monday morning as 73 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production was shut-in on Sunday due to tropical storm Barry and Chinese data on Monday pointed to better than forecast industrial figures.

As of 06:08 a.m. EDT, WTI Crude was up 0.22 percent at $60.34, while Brent Crude was trading up 0.37 percent at $66.97.

Gains were limited due to the headline Chinese data released earlier on Monday, showing that China’s economic growth in the second quarter of this year was at 6.2 percent, in line with expectations but the weakest growth in the country in 27 years.

China’s industrial output and retail sales in June, however, trumped analyst expectations, suggesting that the state of the industry is not as bad as the gloomiest forecasts had it, and that oil demand growth could be supported through the end of the year.

According to analysts at ANZ bank, Chinese crude oil import growth so far this year looks impressive despite fears of a marked economic and oil demand growth slowdown.

“We believe additional crude oil quota (given) to private refiners should keep imports upbeat in H2 2019,” Reuters quoted ANZ bank analysts as saying on Monday.

Despite the lowest Chinese economic growth in nearly three decades, industrial data wasn’t all that bad and helped oil prices edge up early on Monday morning, with prices additionally supported by the fact that 72.82 percent—or to 1,376,265 bpd—of the current oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was shut-in as of Sunday in response to the tropical storm Barry.

Phillips 66, which had temporarily closed down its 253,600-bpd Alliance, Louisiana, refinery ahead of the storm, was getting ready on Sunday to restart the refinery on Monday. Most of the Louisiana refineries of major operators were operating normally on Sunday, refinery officials or sources told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

Next Post

Why Oil Tankers In The Middle East Shouldn’t Hire Mercenaries
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem

The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem
Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

 Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

 IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

 OPEC: This Is Where Most New Oil Will Come From In 2020

OPEC: This Is Where Most New Oil Will Come From In 2020

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com