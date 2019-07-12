WTI Tops $60 On Gulf Of Mexico Shut-Ins

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 4 hours 60.21 +0.01 +0.02%
Brent Crude 3 hours 66.72 +0.20 +0.30%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.453 +0.037 +1.53%
Mars US 3 hours 63.61 +0.71 +1.13%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.10 +1.75 +2.72%
Urals 2 days 63.05 +2.20 +3.62%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Mexican Basket 3 days 62.32 +3.14 +5.31%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.453 +0.037 +1.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 65.94 +0.07 +0.11%
Murban 20 hours 67.29 -0.04 -0.06%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.99 -0.25 -0.42%
Basra Light 20 hours 67.86 +0.05 +0.07%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 65.69 -0.35 -0.53%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Girassol 20 hours 67.82 -0.41 -0.60%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.10 +1.75 +2.72%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 42.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 48.55 -0.23 -0.47%
Canadian Condensate 25 days 55.85 -0.23 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 60.70 -0.23 -0.38%
Sweet Crude 1 day 56.05 -0.23 -0.41%
Peace Sour 1 day 54.20 -0.23 -0.42%
Peace Sour 1 day 54.20 -0.23 -0.42%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 56.20 -0.23 -0.41%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 61.15 -0.23 -0.37%
Central Alberta 1 day 55.70 -0.23 -0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 50.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.71 +2.30 +3.41%
West Texas Sour 2 days 54.15 -0.23 -0.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.10 -0.23 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.10 -0.23 -0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 3 days 50.75 +2.75 +5.73%
Buena Vista 3 days 71.31 +2.60 +3.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 7 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 12 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 25 mins NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 13 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 15 mins Alliance: Ford - VW Extend Multibillion-Dollar Alliance To Electric, Automated Cars
  • 50 mins It's About Time: Labor Secretary Acosta Resigns Amid Epstein Deal Scrutiny
  • 21 hours NYT: Mass Immigration Roundups in U.S. to Start Sunday
  • 21 hours He Saved Maduro? Putin Says He Hopes Venezuela Talks Will Normalize Situation
  • 17 hours Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 6 hours Magic & Wonders of Shale: Plastics, Petchem, Low Energy Costs, Exports, JOBS JOBS JOBS- The world’s biggest oil and chemical companies are about to unleash a tidal wave of plastic raw materials by the mid-2020s
  • 7 hours The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint
  • 1 day LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 2 days Powell Signals That Rate Cut Could Be Coming Soon
  • 18 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 1 day Sound Of Rattling Weapons: Iran's Zarif Calls On UK To Immediately Release Captured Oil Tanker

Breaking News:

Pentagon Looks To Break China’s Monopoly On Rare Earth Minerals

Alt Text

Top Source For Oil Demand Disappoints

India, widely considered the top…

Alt Text

OPEC Giants Slash Crude Prices In New Market Share Offensive

Crude prices inched higher on…

Alt Text

TankerTrackers Denies Report Of Detained Tanker With Iranian Crude

A report about Egypt detaining…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

WTI Tops $60 On Gulf Of Mexico Shut-Ins

By Tom Kool - Jul 12, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Libya oil well

Oil prices rose this week, pushed higher by geopolitical tension and the tropical storm in the Gulf Coast.

Friday, 12th July 2019

Roughly 30% of Gulf of Mexico production shut in. Tropical Storm Barry, which could yet turn into a hurricane, forced the shuttering of about 30 percent of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. About 44 percent of natural gas output was also closed down.

IEA and OPEC see surplus next year. The IEA and OPEC issued dueling Oil Market Reports this week, both forecasting a renewed supply surplus in 2020. While the figures vary just a bit, both see non-OPEC supply (mostly U.S. shale) continuing to grow at a torrid pace, outstripping demand growth. As a result, the “call on OPEC” falls next year, which raises the question about whether or not OPEC+ will need to cut output by even more than currently.

Shale industry slowing down. Top shale drillers are dialing back their growth plans in the face of production problems, financial stress and investor scrutiny. Bloomberg details a few of the production downgrades. For instance, EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) cut its 2019 growth plans by 3 percent. “You’re having to spend more and more every year to grow at a faster rate,” Noah Barrett, an energy analyst at Janus Henderson, told Bloomberg. “Companies routinely spent 120 to 130% of their cash flow never generating positive cash flow or earnings.”…

Click Here To read the full article

Learn how you can get FREE access to energy market intelligence before the crowd and what is really happening in the energy markets.

RegisterLogin

Previous Post

Top Source For Oil Demand Disappoints
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale
Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

 The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem

The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem

 Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

 Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com