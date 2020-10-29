OilPrice GEA
  • 5 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 7 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 16 mins Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 3 hours China Sets Its Sights On Global [EV, AI, CRISPR, Fusion, Navel Lint Collector] Dominance
  • 1 hour The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 12 hours Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 20 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 2 days The Leslie Stahl/60 Minutes Interview with President Trump
  • 3 hours The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 34 mins P@A will cost Texas Taxpayers $117 Billion.
  • 1 day Republicans Have Become the Party of Hate
  • 1 day Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant
  • 2 days WallStreet Journal editorial " . . Big Tech-Media are the propaganda arm of Democrat Party leading to one party autocratic rule. " This is the State of the Union.
  • 3 days Even Obama can't muster a crowd to support Biden.
  • 2 days Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 2 days Clean Energy Is Canceling Gas Plants
  • 2 days Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices

Breaking News:

New Mexico Oil Auction Rakes In $3 Million

Solar Breakthrough Could Be A Game Changer For Energy Efficiency

Solar Breakthrough Could Be A Game Changer For Energy Efficiency

As the world gears up…

BP CEO: Second Wave Of COVID Hits Oil Demand Harder Than Expected

BP CEO: Second Wave Of COVID Hits Oil Demand Harder Than Expected

The second wave of coronavirus…

Exxon Fails To Raise Dividend For The First Time In 38 Years

By Josh Owens - Oct 29, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT

ExxonMobil is keeping its quarterly fourth-quarter dividend flat at $0.87 per share - the first time in 38 years that the company has failed to increase the dividend that it has been paying for more than 100 years.    

Exxon, which is reporting Q3 earnings on Friday, had increased its dividend in Q1 ad Q2 this year, despite the oil price crash and the back-to-back losses that it reported for the first and second quarters. Exxon, as well as Chevron, hadn’t touched shareholder payouts, unlike their European rivals Shell, Equinor, BP, and Eni, which slashed dividends earlier this year amid massive losses in Q1 and Q2 following the price and demand crash and reductions in oil price assumptions for both the short and the long term.

Analysts have been wondering how long Exxon would be able to keep raising its dividend and continue to be one of the so-called dividend aristocrats, companies that have continuously increased dividends for 25 years or more.

“We have doubts about the sanctity of the dividend longer-term,” Jennifer Rowland, an analyst with Edward Jones, told Reuters.

“There is greater potential for a dividend reduction in 2021 if demand doesn’t fully recover,” Rowland added.

Related: The Car Giants That Knew About Climate Change 50 Years Ago

While not cutting the dividend, Exxon is not lifting the payouts to shareholders for the first time since 1982, suggesting that the supermajor has exhausted many of the other options to cut costs.

For the third quarter, Exxon is set to post its third straight loss in its upstream business this year as lower oil demand continues to hurt oil companies’ profitability.

For the second quarter, Exxon reported at the end of July its second consecutive quarterly loss, which was the worst loss for the U.S. supermajor in its modern history.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

