The Car Giants That Knew About Climate Change 50 Years Ago

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.34 -2.23 -5.64%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 39.06 -2.14 -5.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 3.040 +0.021 +0.70%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 39.72 +0.81 +2.08%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.20 +0.74 +2.09%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 3.040 +0.021 +0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 39.77 -0.17 -0.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 40.63 +0.13 +0.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 38.81 +1.16 +3.08%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 42.83 +0.82 +1.95%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 40.39 +0.97 +2.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.35 +0.95 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 40 days 28.04 +1.10 +4.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 29.67 +1.01 +3.52%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.57 +1.01 +2.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 39.97 +1.01 +2.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 36.17 +1.01 +2.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 35.57 +1.01 +2.92%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 35.57 +1.01 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 36.07 +1.01 +2.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 36.17 +1.01 +2.87%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 35.97 +1.01 +2.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.00 +1.00 +2.86%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 29.75 +1.00 +3.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.89 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.52 +1.01 +3.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.47 +1.01 +2.77%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.47 +1.01 +2.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.00 +1.00 +2.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 +1.00 +3.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.75 +1.01 +2.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 6 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 14 mins Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 3 hours China Sets Its Sights On Global [EV, AI, CRISPR, Fusion, Navel Lint Collector] Dominance
  • 2 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 16 hours The Leslie Stahl/60 Minutes Interview with President Trump
  • 27 mins Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 57 mins P@A will cost Texas Taxpayers $117 Billion.
  • 2 hours The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 1 day Even Obama can't muster a crowd to support Biden.
  • 50 mins Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant
  • 2 days Saudi Oil Minister Abdulaziz said getting rid of oil "Far Fetched and Unrealistic". . True. . . but
  • 1 day WallStreet Journal editorial " . . Big Tech-Media are the propaganda arm of Democrat Party leading to one party autocratic rule. " This is the State of the Union.
  • 16 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 19 hours Clean Energy Is Canceling Gas Plants
  • 2 days America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 18 hours Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 2 days Irina Slav has a good article - Regarding Investors & Oil

Breaking News:

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Drop 8% In January-August

Tesla Sets Its Sights On India

Tesla Sets Its Sights On India

As Tesla continues to race…

Oman Faces Tough Choices As Budget Deficit Deepens

Oman Faces Tough Choices As Budget Deficit Deepens

Gulf oil and gas producer…

Wall Street’s Hottest Fund Is Going All In On This $4 Trillion Market

Wall Street’s Hottest Fund Is Going All In On This $4 Trillion Market

Wall Street’s largest fund, with…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Car Giants That Knew About Climate Change 50 Years Ago

By Irina Slav - Oct 28, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

General Motors and Ford have known about the effect burning fossil fuels has on climate for 50 years, a report from E&E News has revealed. And not just this: the two companies spent money on studying this effect and trying to understand the link between fossil fuels and climate change. But the report revealed that they failed to do anything about it. E&E News' Maxine Joselow reports that the investigation into the two biggest carmaking companies in the United States revealed that their own scientists had told them about the industry's role in boosting carbon dioxide emissions that had a heat-trapping effect in the atmosphere, eventually warming the whole planet.

Emissions from the transport industry are indeed one of the leading causes of what was a few decades ago called global warming and is now called anthropogenic climate change. GM researchers informed the executive suite of the company about these findings, but the latter did not act on this knowledge, Joselow writes, quoting the lead researchers at GM who unveiled the link between carbon dioxide emissions from exhaust fumes and the greenhouse effect.

What's more, GM did not try to hush it up. On the contrary: the company made the conclusions of Ruth Reck and her colleagues public.

"The impact of the so-called carbon dioxide 'greenhouse effect' on the earth's climate may be more complicated than previously thought, two General Motors Research Laboratories (GMR) climatologists reported to the American Geophysical Union today," the company said in 1979, as cited by the E&E News report.

Ford scientists also studied the link between exhaust fumes and global temperatures and found that burning fossil fuels is adding vast amounts of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, which leads to an average temperature increase of 1.1 degrees Celsius per century.

Related: The Next Oil & Gas Battleground For Supermajors

The findings of the E&E News investigation echo other investigations into Big Oil's knowledge about the effect its business had on the Earth's climate. These investigations led to a series of lawsuits against the majors, notably Exxon, which was accused of knowing about the link between fossil fuel emissions and climate change but refused to act on it.

Of course, now things are massively different. Both GM and Ford are pouring billions in the electrification of their cars, and GM just days ago launched the electric Hummer with a loud ad campaign hailing it as the world's first electric supertruck. While the truck is not yet fully functional, GM boasted that reservations for the vehicle sold out in an hour.

Ford, meanwhile, is betting on speed with the Mustang Mach-E. Production of the sports model is scheduled to begin in December. That's a bit of a delay on earlier plans to make the electric car available to buyers before the end of this year but that's not too much of a concern if 2021 sees mass production.

Both companies are going electric. That's perhaps ironic not just because of the knowledge they'd had and sat on for decades, but also because of GM's very own electric car, the EV1, which had a short and tragic life that ended in 2006. A documentary from the same year suggested that the EV1 was deliberately killed to avoid harming the oil industry. Now, almost 20 years later, it appears that even if there were industry interests involved in the demise of the EV1, there were also many objective problems with EVs at the time, and they made them non-viable.

Today, both companies are unwilling to comment on what happened at research labs five decades ago. They are focusing on the future and their billions worth of commitments to EVs and renewable energy. If they're out of luck, they could become the next targets of lawsuits for knowing and hiding the fact there was a link between CO2 emissions and climate change.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Aramco: Oil Demand Too Weak To Ease OPEC+ Output Cuts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Another Permian Giant May Be Forced To Consolidate Or Die

Another Permian Giant May Be Forced To Consolidate Or Die
The End Of Venezuela’s Oil Era

The End Of Venezuela’s Oil Era
This $40 Billion Pipeline Project Risks Becoming A Stranded Asset

This $40 Billion Pipeline Project Risks Becoming A Stranded Asset
The 3 Hottest Renewable Energy IPOs

The 3 Hottest Renewable Energy IPOs
The World’s Largest Oil Trader Just Sent LNG Prices Soaring

The World’s Largest Oil Trader Just Sent LNG Prices Soaring



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com