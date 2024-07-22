European Natural Gas Prices Fall as Freeport LNG Resumes Operations

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 79.85 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.24 -0.39 -0.47%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.52 -0.57 -0.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.232 +0.104 +4.89%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.435 -0.015 -0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Chart Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.81 -0.62 -0.73%
Chart Mars US 262 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.435 -0.015 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 24 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 24 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 965 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 24 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 24 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.81 -0.62 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 418 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 65.24 -2.66 -3.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.79 -2.66 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.04 -2.66 -3.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 76.64 -2.66 -3.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 74.64 -2.66 -3.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 74.64 -2.66 -3.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 73.64 -2.66 -3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 79.34 -2.66 -3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 75.64 -2.66 -3.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 70.36 -2.69 -3.68%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.75 -0.75 -0.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 75.36 -2.69 -3.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.00 -2.75 -3.49%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 2 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 1 day Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 13 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 15 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.

Breaking News:

Russia Considers Building Oil Refinery in Cuba

UK's North Sea Oil Ban: Who Benefits, and at What Cost?

UK's North Sea Oil Ban: Who Benefits, and at What Cost?

Banning new drilling licenses in…

Oil Extends Gains As EIA Confirms Crude Draw, Rising Fuel Inventories

Oil Extends Gains As EIA Confirms Crude Draw, Rising Fuel Inventories

WTI crude futures extended gains…

NATO Wrestles with Chinese Influence in Member States

NATO Wrestles with Chinese Influence in Member States

NATO increases scrutiny of China's…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

European Natural Gas Prices Fall as Freeport LNG Resumes Operations

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 22, 2024, 9:03 AM CDT
  • European natural gas prices fell sharply after the Freeport LNG export facility restarted operations.
  • The restart of Freeport LNG eased concerns about supply shortages in Europe.
  • European gas storage levels are high, reducing the risk of a gas crisis this winter.
LNG

Europe’s benchmark natural gas prices slumped on Monday to the lowest level in one week after the U.S. export facility Freeport LNG resumed some operations following a shutdown due to Hurricane Beryl earlier this month.

The Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures, the benchmark for Europe’s gas trading, were down by 2.7% at $34.09 (31.31 euros) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 10:54 a.m. in Amsterdam on Monday.

Last week, the supply disruptions from Freeport LNG and heat waves across a large part of Europe pushed up European natural gas prices. 

At the start of this week, supply concerns abated and the TTF price slid in Monday trading.

The Axios II LNG vessel has arrived at Freeport, indicating that the U.S. export plant has resumed operation, per ICIS cargo-tracking data cited by Tom Marzec-Manser, Head of Gas Analytics at ICIS.

Freeport LNG last loaded a cargo on July 5, before being taken offline ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Beryl.

The latest development in LNG supply and European prices shows the vulnerability of Europe’s benchmark prices to supply outages.

Similar was the case in early June, when a sudden supply outage at an offshore connection hub for pipelines in Norway pushed Europe’s prices soaring to their highest level in six months.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall in Texas in early July, at least 10 cargoes are said to have been canceled from the Freeport LNG export facility.

Fear of insufficient supply “is still ingrained in the market even though at present there is enough supply to go by,” Florence Schmit, an energy strategist at Rabobank, told Bloomberg on Monday, commenting on the recent price moves in European natural gas prices.

Europe’s natural gas storage sites are already 82.5% full, per data from Gas Infrastructure Europe as of July 20.

At current supply and demand dynamics, the EU will easily manage to fill its storage sites well ahead of the winter heating season, analysts say.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Sees Rebound
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Four Unexplored Indian Basins May Hold More Oil Than The Permian

Four Unexplored Indian Basins May Hold More Oil Than The Permian
Saudi Arabia’s Economic Strategy is a Double-Edged Sword for OPEC Stability

Saudi Arabia’s Economic Strategy is a Double-Edged Sword for OPEC Stability
The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant
Oil Extends Gains As EIA Confirms Crude Draw, Rising Fuel Inventories

Oil Extends Gains As EIA Confirms Crude Draw, Rising Fuel Inventories
Oil Prices Under Pressure as Concerns Mount Over Chinese Demand

Oil Prices Under Pressure as Concerns Mount Over Chinese Demand

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com