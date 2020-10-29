Tesla’s German Gigafactory Could Be Ready To Deliver Ahead Of Schedule

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 36.17 -1.22 -3.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins 37.61 -1.51 -3.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins 3.301 +0.010 +0.30%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 37.54 -2.18 -5.49%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.37 -2.07 -5.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.37 -2.07 -5.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.96 -2.20 -5.34%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 34.31 -1.89 -5.22%
Chart Natural Gas 30 mins 3.301 +0.010 +0.30%
Graph down Marine 2 days 39.37 -0.40 -1.01%
Graph down Murban 2 days 40.02 -0.61 -1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 36.55 -2.26 -5.82%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 40.83 -2.00 -4.67%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.12 -2.27 -5.62%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 38.96 -2.20 -5.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.96 -2.20 -5.34%
Chart Girassol 2 days 40.36 -1.99 -4.70%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 41 days 26.30 -1.74 -6.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 27.89 -1.78 -6.00%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 36.39 -2.18 -5.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 37.79 -2.18 -5.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 33.74 -2.43 -6.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 33.39 -2.18 -6.13%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 33.39 -2.18 -6.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 33.89 -2.18 -6.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 33.99 -2.18 -6.03%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 33.79 -2.18 -6.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.37 -2.07 -5.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 33.00 -1.00 -2.94%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 26.75 -1.00 -3.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 40.19 +0.50 +1.26%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 30.12 -1.22 -3.89%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 34.07 -1.22 -3.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 34.07 -1.22 -3.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 33.00 -1.00 -2.94%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.75 -2.00 -6.72%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.57 -2.18 -5.10%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Tesla’s German Gigafactory Could Be Ready To Deliver Ahead Of Schedule

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 29, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

European reservation holders of Tesla’s Model Y could begin to receive their vehicles manufactured at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin earlier than expected, Teslarati reports, citing a tip from one reservation holder.

Tesla is currently building its Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany, where it will make the Model 3 and Model Y, with deliveries expected to begin at some point next year. Tesla had previously said that Model Y production in Berlin would begin sometime in H2 2021.

“This morning, I got a call from Tesla in the Netherlands with some questions on my order. In that conversation, the Tesla employee told me that they expect to deliver my Berlin build model Y in Q1 or Q2 of 2021. They had just received an internal update on the building process in Berlin,” the reservation holder told Teslarati this week. 

In its Q3 earnings release, Tesla said that “Construction of the Gigafactory in Berlin continues to progress rapidly. Buildings are under construction and equipment move-in will start over the coming weeks. At the same time, the Giga Berlin team continues to grow. Production is expected to start in 2021.”

“We are currently building Model Y capacity at Gigafactory Shanghai, Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas, and remain on track to start deliveries from each location in 2021,” the EV maker noted.

“I should make a point that for Berlin and Austin, we do expect to start delivering cars from those factories next year. But because of the exponential nature of the spool up of a manufacturing plant, especially one with new technology, it will start off very slow at first and then become very — upward,” Elon Musk said on the company’s Q3 earnings call last week.

The Berlin Gigfactory will also be Tesla’s first battery cell production line at scale, Musk noted.

Earlier this month, Musk said on Twitter that the Berlin Gigafactory would use a new more efficient battery and, “Lot of new technology will happen in Berlin, which means significant production risk.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

