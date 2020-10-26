Hedge Funds Boost Bullish Oil Bets

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.50 -1.35 -3.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.39 -1.38 -3.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.030 +0.059 +1.99%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 40.20 -0.79 -1.93%
Graph down Opec Basket 6 days 40.88 -0.16 -0.39%
Graph up Urals 4 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.33 +0.05 +0.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.33 +0.05 +0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.54 -0.49 -1.17%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 36.80 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.030 +0.059 +1.99%
Graph up Marine 4 days 41.61 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Murban 4 days 42.32 +0.23 +0.55%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 39.50 -0.50 -1.25%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 43.07 -0.93 -2.11%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 41.24 -0.55 -1.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 41.54 -0.49 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.54 -0.49 -1.17%
Chart Girassol 4 days 42.96 -0.12 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 40.88 -0.16 -0.39%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 38 days 27.93 -1.77 -5.96%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 29.95 -0.79 -2.57%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 38.85 -0.79 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 40.25 -0.79 -1.92%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 36.45 -0.79 -2.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 35.85 -0.79 -2.16%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 35.85 -0.79 -2.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 36.35 -0.79 -2.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 36.45 -0.79 -2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.25 -0.79 -2.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.33 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 36.25 -0.75 -2.03%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 30.00 -0.75 -2.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 41.64 +0.62 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 33.80 -0.79 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 37.75 -0.79 -2.05%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 37.75 -0.79 -2.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 36.25 -0.75 -2.03%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.00 -0.25 -0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 43.03 -0.08 -0.19%
All Charts
Hedge Funds Boost Bullish Oil Bets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 26, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Portfolio managers increased their bullish bets on crude oil futures and options in the week to October 20 by the most since April, according to the latest commitment of traders report with data from exchanges.

The jump in longs in Brent Crude and WTI Crude coincided with increased market speculation earlier this month that OPEC+ would likely postpone the easing of the ongoing production cuts until global oil demand strengthens, Reuters columnist John Kemp commented on Monday.

In the week to October 20, money managers bought the equivalent of 55 million barrels of oil in the six most important petroleum contracts, with the buying focused heavily on WTI Crude and Brent Crude, according to Kemp’s estimates from the commitment of traders (COT) report.

The buying in the crude contracts was not only short covering but also establishing new long positions, the report showed.

The overall net long position—the difference between bullish and bearish bets—in crude futures and options has now jumped to the equivalent of 464 million barrels, up from a low of 380 million at the beginning of the month, Reuters’ Kemp noted.

According to estimates from ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao, the increased bullish bets in Brent futures and options was mostly the result of fresh buying, while the rise in long positions in WTI was driven fairly evenly by both fresh buying and short covering.

“Speculators added the most crude oil length since April with the combine net long in Brent and WTI crude oil rising by 58,453 lots to 472,390 lots, a seven-week high,” Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said on Monday.

“The increase occurred during a week where prices recovered back to the top of their established ranges before trading lower again on a surprise U.S. stock build and continued concerns about the pandemics impact on fuel demand at a time of rising production from Libya, now forecast to reach 1 million barrels/day within weeks,” Hansen added.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

