Democrats Present Yet Another $10 Trillion Climate Change Solution

Yet Another US Presidential hopeful rolled out yet another climate change solution on Monday, this time by Democrat Michael Bennet, and this one topping the charts as far as its cost.

The plan, titled “America’s Climate Change Plan’’, was outlined on Monday on Bennet’s website, and will cost $10 trillion—by far the most expensive climate solution proposed this election campaign.

Bennet’s plan aggressively calls for “100 percent clean, net-zero emissions as soon as possible, and no later than 2050.”

The plan includes a specific “Climate X Option” whereby power providers would be required to offer zero-emission options to every household and business in America. More ambiguously, the plan calls on American agriculture to “lead the global fight against climate change”.

Other aspects of the plan would see the create of a Climate Bank to “catalyze $10 trillion in private sector investment in innovation and infrastructure that creates new markets for American businesses.”

Under the ambitious plan, America would cut energy waste in half by 2040 through investments in both zero-emission and flex-fuel vehicles and infrastructure.

The timing comes just a week after another Presidential hopeful, Jay Inslee, unveiled his plan for tacking climate change for a price tag of $9 trillion, and a couple of months after Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Markey presented ‘’The New Green Deal’’.

The timing of the release comes in the wake of what the media are viewing as an Australian election upset over the weekend, during which the liberal climate change agenda was decidedly rejected by the Australian people, despite polling to the contrary. The election results down under might have given American Democrats pause in pursuing a climate agenda whole hog, but today’s rollout shows that might not be the case.

The Australian polls showed that climate change was the most important issue for the Australian people.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: