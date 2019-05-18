What The Market Is Overlooking In The Occidental Deal

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 1 day 62.76 -0.11 -0.17%
Brent Crude 1 day 72.21 -0.41 -0.56%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.664 -0.010 -0.37%
Mars US 1 day 68.56 -0.31 -0.45%
Opec Basket 3 days 72.61 +1.35 +1.89%
Urals 2 days 70.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.68 +0.95 +1.34%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.68 +0.95 +1.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 -0.90 -1.21%
Mexican Basket 3 days 64.63 +1.28 +2.02%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.664 -0.010 -0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.46 +0.46 +0.64%
Murban 2 days 73.62 +0.28 +0.38%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.21 -0.62 -0.93%
Basra Light 2 days 74.00 -0.20 -0.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.55 -0.64 -0.86%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 -0.90 -1.21%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 -0.90 -1.21%
Girassol 2 days 73.28 -0.84 -1.13%
Opec Basket 3 days 72.61 +1.35 +1.89%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 44.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 49.77 +1.20 +2.47%
Canadian Condensate 85 days 59.62 +0.85 +1.45%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 63.32 +0.85 +1.36%
Sweet Crude 1 day 55.37 +0.65 +1.19%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.17 +0.85 +1.62%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.17 +0.85 +1.62%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 58.27 +1.05 +1.84%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 61.97 +0.85 +1.39%
Central Alberta 1 day 55.12 +0.85 +1.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 71.68 +0.95 +1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 53.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 4 days 72.20 +1.33 +1.88%
West Texas Sour 2 days 56.71 -0.11 -0.19%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.66 -0.11 -0.18%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.66 -0.11 -0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 3 days 53.00 +0.75 +1.44%
Buena Vista 3 days 74.52 +0.85 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 6 minutes Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 8 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 12 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 14 mins Did Saudi Arabia pull a "Jussie Smollett" and fake an attack on themselves to justify indiscriminate bombing on Yemen city population ?
  • 19 hours Dear journalists: say "climate crisis" not "climate change"
  • 47 mins Solar Industry Lays Claim To The 2020s; Kicks Off The Solar+ Decade
  • 6 hours China Downplays Chances For Trade Talks While U.S. Plays ‘Little Tricks’
  • 2 hours "We cannot be relying on fossil fuels to burn as an energy source at all in our country" - Canadian NDP Political Leader
  • 17 hours DUG Rockies: Plenty Of Promise, Despite The Politics
  • 5 hours California Threatens Ban on ICE Cars
  • 5 hours U.S. and Turkey
  • 8 hours Iran v USA the perfect fire triangle
  • 1 day IRAQ War: US soldiers died 4400, Wounded 32,000, US taxpayers spent $1.9 Trillion. How many Saudi or UAE soldiers died ? How much money did UAE or Saudi's spend ? How 'bout Europe "allies" ? What are we doing over there ? Don't need their oil .
  • 20 hours Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 1 day Safety Is Coming Back? Boeing Completes 737 MAX Software Update
  • 17 hours Get First Access To The Oilprice App!

Breaking News:

Mexico’s President: Pemex’s Enormous Debt Won’t Grow Further

Alt Text

This Supermajor Is Leading The Energy Sector

This supermajor has been standing…

Alt Text

Is The World’s Most Indebted Oil Company About To Be Privatized?

Petrobras’ days of volatility may…

Alt Text

How To Play A Recovery In Oil Prices?

A realistic correction in the…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. Investing & Trading Reports
David Messler

David Messler

Mr. Messler is an oilfield veteran, recently retired from a major service company. During his thirty-eight year career he worked on six-continents in field and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

What The Market Is Overlooking In The Occidental Deal

By David Messler - May 18, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil

Occidental Petroleum, (NYSE: OXY), lit up the Permian sky, with its mid-April announcement that it was going to call and raise Chevron’s (NYSE:CVX) bid for Anadarko Petroleum, (NYSE: APC).

Almost immediately two things began to happen. First, the stocks of both companies sank, big. They kept sinking proportionately until the news broke at the end of April that OXY Gulfstream jet had been spotted in Omaha, where the CEO, Vicki Hollub had paid a visit to the Oracle. Ms. Hollub must have made a convincing pitch, as she came away with a big $10 bn financial commitment. Chevron stock immediately reversed course, with a 5 percent gain, attenuating this substantially though as the market fretted it would meet and raise OXY. As we now know that didn’t happen, and CVX has resumed its upward march.

Not so OXY, the victor in this contest. OXY has just been pummeled by the market for its victory. You will note that Occidental stock has lost a staggering 22 percent of its value since the rumor mill first began to churn in early April. What gives? Why is the market so sour on a merger that so soundly achieves one of the premiere tenets of standardization, scale and the efficiencies that come with it?

(Click to enlarge)

In this article, we will focus on one of the primary aspects of the OXY/APC deal that haven’t been properly considered by the market. OXY is going to do more with the assets held by Anadarko, and that will create value for…

Click Here To read the full article

Learn how you can get FREE access to energy market intelligence before the crowd and what is really happening in the energy markets.

RegisterLogin

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

This Supermajor Is Leading The Energy Sector
David Messler

David Messler

Mr. Messler is an oilfield veteran, recently retired from a major service company. During his thirty-eight year career he worked on six-continents in field and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?
The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

 New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

 Tight Oil Markets Could Be About To See A ‘Violent’ Price Spike

Tight Oil Markets Could Be About To See A ‘Violent’ Price Spike

 No, The Oil Glut Hasn’t Disappeared

No, The Oil Glut Hasn’t Disappeared

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com