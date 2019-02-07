The ‘Shocking Details’ Of The Green New Deal

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.49 -0.15 -0.28%
Brent Crude 1 hour 61.63 -1.06 -1.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.578 +0.027 +1.06%
Mars US 2 hours 58.94 -0.67 -1.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.30 +0.23 +0.37%
Urals 18 hours 60.16 +0.56 +0.94%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.96 +0.25 +0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.578 +0.027 +1.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 62.46 -0.50 -0.79%
Murban 18 hours 63.89 -0.51 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 53.57 -1.36 -2.48%
Basra Light 18 hours 62.90 -0.84 -1.32%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 61.02 -1.47 -2.35%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Girassol 18 hours 61.87 -1.45 -2.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.30 +0.23 +0.37%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 17 days 43.01 +0.35 +0.82%
Canadian Condensate 32 days 51.16 +0.35 +0.69%
Premium Synthetic 32 days 54.01 +0.35 +0.65%
Sweet Crude 17 days 51.71 +0.35 +0.68%
Peace Sour 17 days 48.56 +0.35 +0.73%
Peace Sour 17 days 48.56 +0.35 +0.73%
Light Sour Blend 17 days 51.26 +0.35 +0.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 days 53.51 +0.35 +0.66%
Central Alberta 17 days 49.01 +0.35 +0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 49.25 -1.25 -2.48%
Giddings 18 hours 43.00 -1.25 -2.82%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.92 -0.88 -1.40%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 46.59 -1.37 -2.86%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.54 -1.37 -2.64%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.54 -1.37 -2.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 49.09 -1.37 -2.72%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 +0.25 +0.57%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.96 +0.60 +0.95%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
  • 9 minutes Welcome To The Cold War: The US Announces Pullout From INF Treaty With Russia
  • 11 minutes Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 15 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 1 hour Gilligan's Island Economics 101 for the U.S. Shale Oil Industry (Hint: Debt is *Not* a Long Term Solution)
  • 3 hours Good Analysis of California vs. Texas Oil & Gas Policies
  • 2 hours Tension: France Recalls Italy Ambassador After Worst Verbal Onslaught 'Since The War'
  • 4 hours Twitter Posts Bigger 4Q Profit, Monthly User Base Slips
  • 2 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 25 mins AOC's 'Green New Deal' Plan to Bankrupt America
  • 18 hours Mnuchin: "Venezuela Oil Sanctions Working To Pressure Maduro" For Sure?
  • 19 hours Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 19 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 20 hours Torture and violence in Saudi Mode : British MPs Say Highest Saudi Authorities May Be Responsible For Activists' Torture
  • 11 hours "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 18 hours Fight for No1: U.S., China Take The Lead In Race For AI
Alt Text

Is This The Answer To Global Warming?

As the world attempts to…

Alt Text

Global Carbon Dioxide Emissions Set New Record

The average concentration of atmospheric…

Alt Text

Refiners Aren’t To Blame For Climate Change

Big Oil is often criticized…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The ‘Shocking Details’ Of The Green New Deal

By Nick Cunningham - Feb 07, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
OC

The long-awaited Green New Deal was unveiled in Washington on Thursday, laying down a marker for 2020 and beyond.

If you haven’t heard of the Green New Deal, you probably live under a rock. The highly-anticipated policy proposal, spearheaded by freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) and Senator Ed Markey (MA), calls for a World War II-style or Apollo program (pick your historical analogy) mobilization to transition the U.S. economy off of fossil fuels.

The Green New Deal has floated around in the past, particularly during the financial crisis over a decade ago, but was really revived as a major concept by environmental groups and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in recent months. While any legislation cannot pass the current Congress, given Republican control over the Senate and Donald Trump in the White House, it is now very much a litmus test for aspiring Democratic candidates for president in the 2020 election.

As such, its contents are important, given that one of these candidates could occupy the White House in two years.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Markey finally unveiled a resolution on February 7, sketching out the framework of future legislation. The bill was necessarily done in broad strokes for several reasons. The Democrats have to wait until 2021 at the earliest before trying to pass something. Keeping everyone on board, at this stage, requires some finessing, leaving some difficult decisions for later. And, of course, detailing the nitty gritty of a complete transformation of America’s energy system will take time.

So, what’s in it? The Green New Deal legislation lays out several key principles, calling for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, the creation of millions of jobs through public investment, an overhaul of U.S. infrastructure, clean air and water, and justice for frontline communities during this transition. Related: China Faces An Uphill Battle For Energy Independence

More specifically, it calls for a 10-year program of “national mobilization,” which will achieve 100 percent of U.S. power demand from clean, renewable and zero-emissions energy sources. It calls for building energy efficient, distributed, and “smart” power grids. Existing buildings will see an overhaul while new buildings are intended to achieve “maximal energy efficiency, water efficiency, safety, affordability,” and the like. The GND also calls for “massive growth in clean manufacturing.”

“Even the solutions that we have considered big and bold are nowhere near the scale of the actual problem that climate change presents to us, our country, our world,” Ocasio-Cortez said on NPR’s Morning Edition.

For now, the GND did not specifically call for a carbon tax, and perhaps more notably, it avoided explicitly calling for the end of fossil fuel development. Still, the goal is to dramatically slash, if not end, the consumption of oil, gas and coal for U.S. energy use.

So far, the concept is popular. A December poll asked people if they supported a proposal to generate 100 percent of U.S. electricity from clean sources within ten years. About 92 percent of Democrats supported the idea, but surprisingly, a very large 64 percent of Republicans also supported it.

Of course, it’s easy to support a vague aspiration and the devil will be in the details. The legislation will surely lose support, particularly from Republicans, when push comes to shove in the months and years ahead. Related: Oil And Gas In Spotlight At State Of The Union

But for now, all of the major Democratic candidates for President have endorsed the concept. The point of laying out the framework right now in a congressional resolution, even if it goes nowhere, is to put some more meat on the bones and, crucially, to put the Democratic candidates on record.

It’s easy for the candidates to nod their heads in agreement to an abstract Green New Deal, but with strong ideas now down on paper, they have to decide whether or not to maintain their support with a clearer vision. As the candidates try to distinguish themselves in the Democratic primary, the pressure will be on them to continue to endorse the GND.

So, what does all of that mean? The upshot is that with President Trump’s poll numbers in negative territory, whichever candidate emerges from the Democratic primary will have a decent shot at winning the presidency. If that occurs, they will be on record having supported the GND, and will most likely push for some version of it in 2021.

That means that oil and gas companies, having enjoyed a deregulatory bonanza under Trump, could see rougher waters ahead. But with the climate debate getting momentum, that pressure is not going away, no matter what happens with the Green New Deal.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Chevron And Occidental Join Bill Gates Backed Tech Company
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb
OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

 Momentum Is Building For Oil

Momentum Is Building For Oil

 Is This The Point Of No Return For Maduro?

Is This The Point Of No Return For Maduro?

 Canada’s Most Crucial Pipeline Comes Under Fire

Canada’s Most Crucial Pipeline Comes Under Fire

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com