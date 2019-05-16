OilPrice Premium
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Meet America’s Newest $9 Trillion Climate Change Solution

By Julianne Geiger - May 16, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Inslee

Democratic Presidential hopeful and Washington Governor Jay Inslee unveiled a plan today for combating climate change through an oft-before cited transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy.

The proposal, which Inslee refers to as the “Evergreen Economy Plan”, would cost $9 trillion and is distinct from the Green New Deal championed by AOC. Inslee says his plan seeks to create eight million jobs over ten years while it builds a “clean energy economy”.

The hefty price tag for the EEP would come from government ($300 billion annually) as well as private ($600 billion annually) funds. Inslee took the opportunity in announcing his plan to pat himself on the back for his clean energy efforts in his home state of Washington, which, Inslee says, is the “fastest-growing economy in the nation.”

The plan may divide the democratic party with those who back the Green New Deal and the Evergreen Economy plan. Inslee told the Guardian, however, that where the Green New Deal was like saying we should go to the moon, whereas his plan was like how to build the rocket ship.

Inslee is focusing on climate initiatives as the basis for his 2020 campaign for the White House, which Inslee says is the crux of other initiatives as well, with extreme temperatures and weather threatening everything from the economy and national security.

According to the extensive document outlining the plan, the EEP cites an “urgent need to support frontline, low-income, and Indigenous communities, and communities of color. These communities are being impacted first and worst by the accelerating damages of climate change, and have endured a legacy of air, water, toxics and climate pollution, along with a deficit of public investment and support.”

Inslee’s plan takes a shot at fossil fuels, calling for an end to “all manner of fossil fuel giveaways,” and protecting public lands.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

