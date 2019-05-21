Iraq Chastises Exxon For Evacuating Oil Personnel, Despite Rocket Strike

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.50 +0.29 +0.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.08 +0.11 +0.15%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.683 -0.016 -0.59%
Mars US 8 hours 68.65 +0.09 +0.13%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.57 -0.04 -0.06%
Urals 1 day 70.16 -0.25 -0.36%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.02 -0.66 -0.92%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.02 -0.66 -0.92%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.60 +0.02 +0.03%
Mexican Basket 4 days 64.57 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.683 -0.016 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 72.46 +0.46 +0.64%
Murban 4 days 73.62 +0.28 +0.38%
Iran Heavy 1 day 65.65 -0.56 -0.85%
Basra Light 4 days 74.00 -0.20 -0.27%
Saharan Blend 1 day 72.76 -0.79 -1.07%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.60 +0.02 +0.03%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.60 +0.02 +0.03%
Girassol 1 day 73.38 +0.10 +0.14%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.57 -0.04 -0.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 45.08 +0.27 +0.60%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 50.11 +0.29 +0.58%
Canadian Condensate 87 days 59.96 +0.29 +0.49%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 63.66 +0.29 +0.46%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.71 +0.29 +0.52%
Peace Sour 3 days 53.51 +0.29 +0.54%
Peace Sour 3 days 53.51 +0.29 +0.54%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 58.61 +0.29 +0.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 62.31 +0.29 +0.47%
Central Alberta 3 days 55.46 +0.29 +0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.02 -0.66 -0.92%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 59.50 +0.25 +0.42%
Giddings 1 day 53.25 +0.25 +0.47%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.21 +1.01 +1.40%
West Texas Sour 1 day 57.05 +0.34 +0.60%
Eagle Ford 1 day 61.00 +0.34 +0.56%
Eagle Ford 1 day 61.00 +0.34 +0.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 59.50 +0.25 +0.42%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.41 -0.11 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 6 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 9 minutes Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 13 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 6 hours California's Oil Industry Collapses Despite Shale Boom
  • 11 hours Knock-Knock: Aircraft Carrier Seen As Barometer Of Tensions With Iran
  • 15 hours The Consequences: Full-Blown Trade War Will Push World Towards Recession
  • 1 hour Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 10 hours UK Needs New Wind Turbines
  • 9 hours Will Canada drop Liberals, vote in Conservatives?
  • 5 hours Greenpeace Blocks BP HQ
  • 15 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 1 hour Shale to be profitable in 2019!!!
  • 1 hour DUG Rockies: Plenty Of Promise, Despite The Politics
  • 16 hours Did Saudi Arabia pull a "Jussie Smollett" and fake an attack on themselves to justify indiscriminate bombing on Yemen city population ?
  • 16 hours 6 Ways to Fight Climate Change
  • 11 hours methanol fuel cells
  • 5 hours Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 12 hours Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country
  • 12 hours Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US

Breaking News:

Iraq Chastises Exxon For Evacuating Oil Personnel, Despite Rocket Strike

A Double Dose Of Chaos For Oil Markets

A Double Dose Of Chaos For Oil Markets

An escalating trade war between…

Middle East Tensions Put Oil Markets On Edge

Middle East Tensions Put Oil Markets On Edge

Oil markets continue to be…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Chastises Exxon For Evacuating Oil Personnel, Despite Rocket Strike

By Julianne Geiger - May 21, 2019, 2:00 AM CDT Exxon Mobil

“Unacceptable and unjustified” are the words Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban used to describe ExxonMobil’s hasty exit from the troubled country, according to Reuters, but a late-night rocket strike in Iraq suggests Exxon’s move was timely.

Exxon began evacuating its foreign engineering personnel last week from the West Qurna 1 field in Iraq due to security concerns, Al Arabiya reported at the time. While Exxon neither confirmed nor denied the report last week, Iraqi officials are confirming that Exxon has removed 60 people—or all of its foreign employees.

The security issues came to light mid-week last week after the United States ordered all non-essential personnel from the country citing possible threats from Iran, presumably via the Iraqi Shi’ite militia.

Ghadhban said that Exxon’s personnel shuffling had a different motive.

"The withdrawal of multiple employees - despite their small number - temporarily has nothing to do with the security situation or threats in the oilfields in of southern Iraq, but it's for political reasons," Ghadhban said, adding that he had sent a letter to Iraq asking for the company to return to work in the oilfield.

Exxon’s departure seems rather prudent, however, given the late-night rocket strike near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Iran was quick to denounce the attacks.

Iraq says that the production at the West Qurna 1 field is not affected by Exxon’s exit, with production still holding at 440,000 barrels per day. However, Exxon’s abrupt departure from the country could put a strain on a $53 billion energy deal that is currently in the works between Exxon, PetroChina, and Iraq—the latter of which stands to rake in $400 billion over the 30-year period that the deal spans, adding more than 350,000 bpd of oil to Iraq’s capabilities.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Carlyle Firm To Seek Fast-Track Approval Of Texas Oil Export Terminal

Next Post

Energy Companies Top U.S. Revenue Per Employee Ranking

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com