Energy Companies Top U.S. Revenue Per Employee Ranking

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 20, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT

Energy and utilities continue to be the top performing sector in the S&P 500 in terms of revenue per employee and the only sector with average revenue per employee higher than US$1 million, while energy companies heavily dominate the top 25 American companies in this metric in an annual ranking compiled by data and analytics platform Craft.

The energy and utilities sector was again the top performer in 2018, with average revenue per employee at US$1.7 million, as energy companies dominate the top of the ranking for their human capital efficiency, according to Craft’s analysis. Compared to 2017, the energy sector saw growth of 12 percent in revenue per employee.  

“Energy companies continue to have high revenues compared to employee headcount, representing almost 70% of the top 25 companies with highest Revenue per Employee,” Craft said.

Valero Energy tops the chart of the top 25 companies with the highest revenue per employee for 2018, with revenue per employee at US$11.4 million.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: Craft

Seventeen out of the top 25 companies are in the energy business, and include—after Valero—Phillips 66, Cabot Oil & Gas, EOG Resources, HollyFrontier, ONEOK, ExxonMobil, Hess Corporation, Devon Energy, ConocoPhillips, Chevron, Diamondback Energy, Anadarko Petroleum, Pioneer Natural Resources, Concho Resources, Marathon Oil, and Cimarex Energy.

The list of the top 25 listed American companies with the highest revenue per employee also includes three healthcare companies, two financial companies, and one technology company—Netflix. 

At the other end of the rankings, companies in the consumer discretionary sector were the worst performing firms in terms of revenue per employee in 2018, similarly to 2017, because those companies usually need more employees for their brick-and-mortar operations, Craft says.

Compared to 2017, the fastest growing companies in terms of revenue per employee were Nektar Therapeutics, PVH, and energy companies Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, and Sempra Energy, with each registering more than 70-percent annual growth.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

