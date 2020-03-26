Demand Destruction Foils Saudi Arabia’s Plan To Flood Europe With Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 22.98 +0.38 +1.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 28.87 +0.22 +0.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.699 +0.010 +0.59%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 18.95 -1.89 -9.07%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 26.94 +0.41 +1.55%
Graph down Urals 22 hours 22.05 -1.40 -5.97%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 19.75 -0.78 -3.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 19.75 -0.78 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.84 +0.78 +4.86%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.699 +0.010 +0.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 25.72 -1.47 -5.41%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 26.83 -1.69 -5.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 16.97 -0.14 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 32.33 -0.95 -2.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 23.85 -0.28 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 25.55 -0.31 -1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 26.94 +0.41 +1.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 9.110 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 9.090 +0.480 +5.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 25.34 +0.48 +1.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 24.89 +0.48 +1.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 20.24 +0.48 +2.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 14.49 +0.48 +3.43%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 14.49 +0.48 +3.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 18.74 +0.48 +2.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 23.49 +0.48 +2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 14.99 +0.48 +3.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 19.75 -0.78 -3.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 19.00 -2.00 -9.52%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 12.75 -2.00 -13.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 26.70 +0.77 +2.97%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 16.55 -1.89 -10.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 20.50 -1.89 -8.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 20.50 -1.89 -8.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 19.00 -2.00 -9.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.75 +0.50 +3.51%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 29.97 +0.48 +1.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 6 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 10 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 16 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 3 hours TARIFF ON FOREIGN OIL
  • 2 hours Trump to New York - DROP DEAD!
  • 14 hours >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 3 hours Oversupply vs Storage (and when do we run out of it?)
  • 2 hours Dept of Energy ditches plans to buy Crude Oil for SPR
  • 1 day OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 15 hours French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

IEA Boss Warns Demand Will Plunge By 20 Million Barrels Per Day

The Impossible Challenge Of Powering An Ever-Growing Population

The Impossible Challenge Of Powering An Ever-Growing Population

As the global population continues…

Oil Price Crash Opens A Window Of Opportunity For Renewables

Oil Price Crash Opens A Window Of Opportunity For Renewables

As bad news continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Demand Destruction Foils Saudi Arabia’s Plan To Flood Europe With Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 26, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT Saudi

Saudi Arabia has promised a flood of cheap oil to Europe as it aims to hit its former ally Russia in its own backyard, but it looks like demand for the ultra-cheap Saudi crude doesn’t exist after all.

Despite the flood of cheap oil Saudi Arabia has promised, some refiners in Europe, including supermajor Shell, are set to take less crude from the Kingdom in April amid plummeting demand in the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported on Thursday, quoting industry sources.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter and OPEC’s top producer, has pledged to flood the market with oil in April after Russia refused to back deeper cuts proposed by the Saudi-led OPEC in response to the demand slump. The Kingdom is intent on unleashing growing crude oil volumes on the global market, aiming to significantly boost its crude oil exports to a record-breaking more than 10 million bpd in May.

In Europe, Saudi Arabia appears to be going after Russia’s oil market share with deeply discounted Arab Light crude at up to three times the usual volumes. Saudi Arabia hasn’t seen Europe as a core market in recent years because it has prioritized continuously growing demand in Asian markets. But in the war of market share, the Kingdom is now looking to squeeze Russian oil out of Europe by offering deep discounts which make its Arab Light crude priced at as low as $25 a barrel at Rotterdam, much lower than the price of Urals.

Regardless of the cheap extra Saudi crude oil, refiners in Europe plan to cut allocations for Saudi oil by as much as 25 percent for April, Reuters sources said, as many major economies – including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the UK – are in lockdown mode to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The widespread lockdowns are leading to a massive slump in oil demand in Europe’s biggest economies. Refining operations in Europe and elsewhere are scaling back as gasoline and jet fuel demand falls off a cliff due to the pandemic.

It’s difficult to “nominate a lot” amid refinery processing cuts, a trade source told Reuters.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

U.S. Car Sales Decimated By Coronavirus Crisis

Next Post

COVID-19 Upends Venezuela’s Already-Struggling Oil Sector

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com