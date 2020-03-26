COVID-19 Upends Venezuela’s Already-Struggling Oil Sector

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 22.98 +0.38 +1.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 28.87 +0.22 +0.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.699 +0.010 +0.59%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 18.95 -1.89 -9.07%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 26.94 +0.41 +1.55%
Graph down Urals 22 hours 22.05 -1.40 -5.97%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 19.75 -0.78 -3.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 19.75 -0.78 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.84 +0.78 +4.86%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.699 +0.010 +0.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 25.72 -1.47 -5.41%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 26.83 -1.69 -5.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 16.97 -0.14 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 32.33 -0.95 -2.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 23.85 -0.28 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 25.55 -0.31 -1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 26.94 +0.41 +1.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 9.110 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 9.090 +0.480 +5.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 25.34 +0.48 +1.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 24.89 +0.48 +1.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 20.24 +0.48 +2.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 14.49 +0.48 +3.43%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 14.49 +0.48 +3.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 18.74 +0.48 +2.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 23.49 +0.48 +2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 14.99 +0.48 +3.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 19.75 -0.78 -3.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 19.00 -2.00 -9.52%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 12.75 -2.00 -13.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 26.70 +0.77 +2.97%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 16.55 -1.89 -10.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 20.50 -1.89 -8.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 20.50 -1.89 -8.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 19.00 -2.00 -9.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.75 +0.50 +3.51%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 29.97 +0.48 +1.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 6 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 10 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 16 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 3 hours TARIFF ON FOREIGN OIL
  • 2 hours Trump to New York - DROP DEAD!
  • 14 hours >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 3 hours Oversupply vs Storage (and when do we run out of it?)
  • 2 hours Dept of Energy ditches plans to buy Crude Oil for SPR
  • 1 day OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 15 hours French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

IEA Boss Warns Demand Will Plunge By 20 Million Barrels Per Day

Don’t Believe The Oil Bulls

Don’t Believe The Oil Bulls

Oil prices have rebounded this…

The Very Real Prospect Of $5 Oil

The Very Real Prospect Of $5 Oil

The rebound in oil prices…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

COVID-19 Upends Venezuela’s Already-Struggling Oil Sector

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 26, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT Venezuela COVID-19

Venezuela is looking to shut in some of its still-operational oil wells as oil buyers prove increasingly hard to find at a time when oil demand worldwide is plunging and domestic inventories near capacity, people familiar with the situation in Venezuela’s oil sector tell Bloomberg.

 

Oil production in the Latin American country has slumped over the past three years due to the dire economic situation and the increasing U.S. sanctions on its exports and companies selling Venezuela’s oil. Earlier this year, Venezuela managed to achieve a slight increase in its crude oil output, only for the coronavirus pandemic to spread and cause significant demand destruction worldwide, putting more pressure on Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

 

Venezuela’s crude oil production plunged to 464,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, sources with access to production data told Bloomberg. Last week’s production dropped by 38 percent from the average output in February.

 

According to Bloomberg’s sources, production at Chevron’s joint venture with PdVSA more than halved to around 50,000 bpd last week from 120,000 bpd in January. Petromonagas, a joint venture of PdVSA and Russia’s oil giant Rosneft, saw its production last week at 20,000 bpd, just a quarter of what was in January.

 

At the same time, inventories in Venezuela are piling up, at some 30.9 million barrels, but no one to buy them.   

 

Of the oil Venezuela manages to load on tankers for exports, health inspections on tankers caused a delay to least two cargoes as Venezuela attempts to prevent the spreading of COVID-19, Reuters reported earlier this week, citing an internal document of state oil firm PdVSA that it has seen.

 

Venezuela’s battered economy and oil industry now face the triple threat from low oil prices, plunging global demand, and the spread of the coronavirus. Venezuela has started shutting down gasoline stations across the country as a shortage of fuels has prompted rationing.  


By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

U.S. Gasoline Demand Plummets Despite Low Oil Prices

Next Post

U.S. Car Sales Decimated By Coronavirus Crisis

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com