Clean Energy Investment In Australia Drops

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.84 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 71.06 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.917 -0.016 -0.41%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.099 -0.005 -0.24%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.270 -0.005 -0.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.52 +0.39 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 29 mins 67.39 -0.26 -0.38%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.270 -0.005 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 70.11 +0.77 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 71.02 +0.69 +0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 66.78 +0.98 +1.49%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 72.43 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 70.40 +0.68 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 69.98 +1.14 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.52 +0.39 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 55.51 +0.37 +0.67%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 mins 56.25 +1.26 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 68.25 +0.96 +1.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 69.65 +0.96 +1.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 mins 65.55 +1.16 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 mins 62.25 +0.71 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 mins 62.25 +0.71 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 mins 64.90 +0.81 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 mins 67.95 +1.16 +1.74%
Chart Central Alberta 15 mins 63.25 +0.71 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 70.62 +1.10 +1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 63.04 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.14 +0.96 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 36 mins U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil
  • 3 days U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 4 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

House Republicans Urge Biden To End Budget Restrictions To U.S. Oil Industry

The U.S. Calls On OPEC+ To Boost Production As Gasoline Prices Soar

The U.S. Calls On OPEC+ To Boost Production As Gasoline Prices Soar

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV

A recent report indicates that,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Clean Energy Investment In Australia Drops

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 12, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

Australia saw just three new projects reaching the stage of financial commitment in the second quarter of 2021, the second-lowest tally for quarterly project commitments since early 2017, The Sydney Morning Herald reports, citing data from Australia’s industry group Clean Energy Council.

The constant changes in Australia’s energy policies over the past year, as well as its resistance to commit to a net-zero by 2050 target like many industrialized nations, are part of the obstacles that solar and wind power projects in the country face, the Clean Energy Council and opposition politicians tell The Sydney Morning Herald’s Peter Hannam.

“Investment in clean energy has fallen to levels not seen for several years as a result of the increased risks facing investors, including from grid connection and network constraints as well as the ongoing unpredictable and unhelpful government policy interventions and market reforms,” Kane Thornton, Chief Executive of the Clean Energy Council, told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Commenting on the government’s policies, opposition Labor representative and Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen said:

“Their energy chaos of 22 energy policies in eight years and a refusal to join 70 per cent of our trading partners in decarbonising by 2050, has sent shockwaves through the investment community.”  

Earlier this week, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison declined, once again, to commit the country to a target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, like many Australian allies and large trade partners such as the U.S. and the UK have already done.

“I won’t be signing a blank cheque on behalf of Australians to targets without plans,” Morrison said, adding, “Blank cheque commitments you always end up paying for, and you always end up paying in higher taxes.”

Australia’s approach “is technology, not taxes” in its efforts to fight climate change, the prime minister said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Falls Drastically Short Of Renewable Energy Target

Next Post

Top Wind Firms Q2 Profits Hit by Lack Of….Wind

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery
Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears

Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears
China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant

China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com