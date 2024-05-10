U.S. Extends License For Transactions With Venezuela's PDVSA

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.28 -0.98 -1.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.85 -1.03 -1.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.66 -0.86 -1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.264 -0.037 -1.61%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.497 -0.045 -1.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.30 +0.70 +0.84%
Chart Mars US 189 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.497 -0.045 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.39 +1.67 +2.02%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.75 +1.47 +1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.30 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 893 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.78 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.30 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.30 +0.70 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 346 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 66.06 +0.27 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 81.41 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 79.66 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 75.76 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 75.51 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 82.46 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 72.86 +0.27 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.49 +0.27 +0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 86.55 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.49 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.77 +0.27 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 14 days e-truck insanity
  • 12 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

U.S. Extends License For Transactions With Venezuela's PDVSA

High Oil Prices Force Biden Admin to Halt SPR Refill Plans

High Oil Prices Force Biden Admin to Halt SPR Refill Plans

The Biden administration has canceled…

Why Iraq Just Awarded A Strategically Vital Gas Field To A Ukrainian Firm

Why Iraq Just Awarded A Strategically Vital Gas Field To A Ukrainian Firm

Iraq has awarded the Akkas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Extends License For Transactions With Venezuela's PDVSA

By Julianne Geiger - May 10, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

The United States has extended a general license through November 15, allowing certain transactions with Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA that are necessary for wind-down operations, according to a notice from the U.S. Treasury Department. The extension covers key players in the industry, including Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Holdings, and Weatherford International PLC.

This extension comes amid ongoing political tensions and economic challenges in Venezuela. Recent contract cancellations by entities like Polish refiner Orlen underscore the impact of geopolitical uncertainty on global energy markets, highlighting the complexities faced by industry stakeholders.

Despite the sanctions, Venezuela remains open to dialogue with key global players, particularly China, its largest creditor, and the United States. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro expressed earlier this week the country's commitment to repay its debt to China.

The Biden Administration's decision to extend the general license reflects the nuanced approach of the U.S. in managing its relationship with Venezuela's oil sector, seeking balance between diplomatic considerations and commercial interests by providing temporary relief for companies engaged in wind-down operations.

Last month, crude oil prices were pressured by news that the U.S. would reimpose oil sanctions on Venezuela after a six-month pause, beginning on May 31. The upward pressure on oil prices, however, was tempered by a build in U.S. crude oil inventories. That license allowing wind-down transactions is now being extended until November.

Last November, Venezuelan Oil Ministry officials said that its crude oil production had reached 850,000 bpd and was on its way to recovering market share. While the figure was an improvement from the 786,000 bpd in October, and despite oil ministry officials' claim that recovery in its troubled crude oil industry was ongoing, the six-month pause in sanctions left but a temporary window open for traders to rush into Venezuelan crude that will soon close.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Purchases of Saudi Crude to Drop in June

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

 Alt text

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com