Iran Falls Drastically Short Of Renewable Energy Target

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.97 -0.28 -0.40%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 71.21 -0.23 -0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.918 -0.141 -3.47%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.102 -0.004 -0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.276 -0.027 -1.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.90 -0.89 -1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.52 +0.39 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 67.65 +0.96 +1.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.276 -0.027 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 69.34 +0.69 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 2 days 70.33 +1.14 +1.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 65.80 -0.69 -1.04%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.47 +0.94 +1.31%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 69.72 -0.75 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 68.90 -0.89 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.90 -0.89 -1.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 68.84 -0.69 -0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.52 +0.39 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.14 +1.07 +1.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 55.95 +0.96 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 68.25 +0.96 +1.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 69.65 +0.96 +1.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 65.35 +0.96 +1.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 62.50 +0.96 +1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 62.50 +0.96 +1.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 65.05 +0.96 +1.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 67.75 +0.96 +1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 63.50 +0.96 +1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 70.62 +1.10 +1.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.20 +0.96 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.15 +0.96 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.15 +0.96 +1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.14 +0.96 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 5 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 49 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 mins U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil
  • 3 days U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 4 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Iran Falls Drastically Short Of Renewable Energy Target

Japan’s Overambitious LNG Targets Could Transform The Industry

Japan’s Overambitious LNG Targets Could Transform The Industry

Japan is unlikely to achieve…

BofA: Saudi Aramco’s $75B Dividend Isn’t Enough

BofA: Saudi Aramco’s $75B Dividend Isn’t Enough

Saudi Aramco will have to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Falls Drastically Short Of Renewable Energy Target

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 12, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

Iran has met just one-fifth of its renewable capacity installation target for the five-year period between 2016 and 2021, also because the U.S. sanctions imposed in 2018 significantly slowed down clean energy projects, Tehran Times reports.

Data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows that as of 2019, most of Iran’s electricity generation came from natural gas, followed by oil, with hydropower a distant third, and nuclear power—generated by the only nuclear power plant in the country, Bushehr—an even more distant fourth.

Renewable energy, including hydropower, accounts for only 7 percent of Iran’s power generation, compared to a 90-percent share for natural gas, according to Tehran Times.

Iran’s five-year development plan 2016-2021 envisaged the Islamic Republic boosting its renewable capacity by 5,000 megawatts (MW). In 2021, the final year of the plan, Iran has achieved only one-fifth of this.

In addition, Iran was looking to become a regional hub of energy over the past decade.

However, foreign companies that returned to Iran after the 2015 nuclear deal backed off projects after the U.S. re-imposed sanctions on Tehran in 2018.

Related: Biden Administration Takes Aim At ‘Soaring’ Gasoline Prices

“Lack of financial resources and problems that we put in the way of investors are two important factors preventing the development of renewable energy and reducing the acceptance for investment in this sector,” Tehran Times quoted the vice-chairman of Iran Electrical Industry Syndicate (IEIS), Payam Baqeri, as saying.

Iran has installed 800 MW of renewables over the past five years. This year, it also suffers from power shortages as consumption soars, while power generation has declined.  

Earlier this year, Iran banned air conditioning in Tehran’s state agencies as the country looks to save electricity consumption and prioritize electricity supply to homes and hospitals. The government is looking to prioritize electricity supply to residential areas and hospitals after Iran’s hydropower generation slumped this year because of a lack of rainfall.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

IEA Warns Delta Variant Will Slow Down Oil Demand Growth In H2

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery
Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears

Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com