The Oil Industry Is Preparing Executive Orders for Trump

Oil industry executives and lawyers are drawing up executive orders to be presented to Donald Trump if he wins another term in the White House, Politico has reported, citing some of those involved but without mentioning names.

According to the report, the industry is worried that “the Trump campaign will be able to focus on energy issues as Election Day draws closer” and that Trump himself may be too distracted to focus on energy.

The executive orders being drafted focus on lowering drilling costs, supporting more natural gas exports, and increasing the number of offshore leases on offer.

“You’ll see a lot of Biden regulations that have come out in the past six months checked one way or another,” Stephen Brown, director of energy consulting company RBJ Strategies, told Politico in an interview. “It’s going to be like shooting fish in the barrel — there’s just so much to go after.”

According to Frank Maisano from government relations company Bracewell, “Other than what Donald Trump says off the cuff, I don’t think they’re taking much advice on energy strategy.”

“He’s going to complain about gas prices, he’s going to complain about [natural gas], but only in the general sense because the details are complex,” Maisano also told Politico.

There seems to be a worry among industry executives that Trump’s team lacks experts in energy matters, the Politico report said, which is another reason that they have reportedly taken things into their own hands.

“Supportive industries are going to have to prop up a second Trump administration with expertise,” one unnamed lawyer involved in the preparations told Politico. “We’re going to have to write exactly what we want, actually spoon feeding the administration. There’s 27-page drafts moving around Washington.”

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are currently polling at a tie, each at 45%, with six months to go until the vote.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

