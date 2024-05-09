The Oil Industry Is Preparing Executive Orders for Trump

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.44 +0.45 +0.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.98 +0.40 +0.48%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.47 +0.35 +0.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.182 -0.005 -0.23%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.541 +0.009 +0.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.77 -0.13 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.77 -0.13 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.38 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Mars US 188 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.541 +0.009 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.72 -1.29 -1.54%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.28 -1.09 -1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.11 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 891 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.01 +0.78 +0.94%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.38 +0.37 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.38 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.24 +0.29 +0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 -0.14 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 344 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 65.79 +0.61 +0.94%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 81.14 +0.61 +0.76%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 79.39 +0.61 +0.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 75.49 +0.61 +0.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 72.19 +0.61 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 72.19 +0.61 +0.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 75.24 +0.61 +0.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 82.19 +0.61 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 72.59 +0.61 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.77 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.61 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.66 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.61 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 69.25 -3.00 -4.15%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.20 +0.37 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 13 days e-truck insanity
  • 10 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 17 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

China’s Crude Oil Imports Climbed by 5.5% Year-on-Year in April

Why Germany is Choosing Natural Gas Over Nuclear Power

Why Germany is Choosing Natural Gas Over Nuclear Power

Germany's anti-nuclear stance, rooted in…

Governments Deliver Blow To EV Darlings

Governments Deliver Blow To EV Darlings

Governments have started to phase…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

The Oil Industry Is Preparing Executive Orders for Trump

By Charles Kennedy - May 09, 2024, 2:28 AM CDT

Oil industry executives and lawyers are drawing up executive orders to be presented to Donald Trump if he wins another term in the White House, Politico has reported, citing some of those involved but without mentioning names.

According to the report, the industry is worried that “the Trump campaign will be able to focus on energy issues as Election Day draws closer” and that Trump himself may be too distracted to focus on energy.

The executive orders being drafted focus on lowering drilling costs, supporting more natural gas exports, and increasing the number of offshore leases on offer.

“You’ll see a lot of Biden regulations that have come out in the past six months checked one way or another,” Stephen Brown, director of energy consulting company RBJ Strategies, told Politico in an interview. “It’s going to be like shooting fish in the barrel — there’s just so much to go after.”

According to Frank Maisano from government relations company Bracewell, “Other than what Donald Trump says off the cuff, I don’t think they’re taking much advice on energy strategy.”

“He’s going to complain about gas prices, he’s going to complain about [natural gas], but only in the general sense because the details are complex,” Maisano also told Politico.

There seems to be a worry among industry executives that Trump’s team lacks experts in energy matters, the Politico report said, which is another reason that they have reportedly taken things into their own hands.

“Supportive industries are going to have to prop up a second Trump administration with expertise,” one unnamed lawyer involved in the preparations told Politico. “We’re going to have to write exactly what we want, actually spoon feeding the administration. There’s 27-page drafts moving around Washington.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are currently polling at a tie, each at 45%, with six months to go until the vote.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Texas Electricity Prices Soared on Fears of a Shortage

Next Post

Goldman Sachs Does Not Expect OPEC to Alter Its Production Agreement

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com