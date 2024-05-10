Climate Activists Urge Biden to Halt Oil Export Project Approvals

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.75 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.31 +0.43 +0.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.98 +0.46 +0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.314 +0.013 +0.56%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.558 +0.017 +0.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 189 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.558 +0.017 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.39 +1.67 +2.02%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.75 +1.47 +1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.30 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 892 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.78 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.30 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 345 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 66.06 +0.27 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 81.41 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 79.66 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 75.76 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 75.51 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 82.46 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 72.86 +0.27 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.22 +0.61 +0.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 85.66 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.22 +0.61 +0.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.50 +0.40 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 55 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 14 days e-truck insanity
  • 11 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Climate Activists Urge Biden to Halt Oil Export Project Approvals

New Superconductor Could Pave the Way for Quantum Computers

New Superconductor Could Pave the Way for Quantum Computers

Researchers have created a unique…

Tesla Downgrades Recharging

Tesla Downgrades Recharging

Ignoring the transportation evolution to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Climate Activists Urge Biden to Halt Oil Export Project Approvals

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 10, 2024, 4:57 AM CDT

Environmentalists are pressuring the Biden Administration to halt permitting for planned crude oil export facilities after successfully lobbying for a temporary suspension of LNG export project approvals.

The Biden Administration should re-evaluate the approval process and halt issuing permits to deepwater oil export facilities, campaign groups led by Sierra Club said in a letter to the Department of Transportation and the White House.  

The climate activists sent the letter a month after the United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) issued the deepwater port license for the Sea Port Oil Terminal (SPOT) to Enterprise Products Partners. The SPOT offshore platform is planned to be located approximately 30 nautical miles off Brazoria County, Texas, in 115 feet of water, and is designed to load very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and other crude oil tankers up to a rate of 85,000 barrels per hour.

The U.S. currently has only one operational offshore export port capable of handling VLCCs, or supertankers, which have the capacity to load and ship 2 million barrels of crude oil. This is the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), which handles mostly crude produced in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Texas offshore ports for supertankers are planned to be able to export crude from the top oil-producing basin in the United States, the Permian.

But environmentalists are having none of this.

“Up to this point, DOT has failed to meaningfully evaluate the wide-ranging harms of licensing massive deepwater crude export facilities in the Gulf of Mexico and the significant upstream production and global consumption the projects would induce,” Devorah Ancel, a senior attorney with the Sierra Club, said in a press release.

“Just like with liquefied gas exports, these projects pose serious threats to the climate, vulnerable communities and ecosystems, public health, and national security,” Ancel added.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of the Sea Port Oil Terminal approval last month, Erin Gaines, Senior Attorney at Earthjustice, said “We are disappointed in this decision to greenlight unprecedented oil exports that are clearly not in the public interest.”   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Calpers Threatens to Vote Against the Re-Election of Exxon’s CEO

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com