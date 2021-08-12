Top Wind Firms Q2 Profits Hit by Lack Of….Wind

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.78 -0.31 -0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 71.01 -0.30 -0.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 3.917 -0.016 -0.41%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.097 -0.007 -0.33%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.267 -0.008 -0.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.52 +0.39 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 19 mins 67.39 -0.26 -0.38%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.267 -0.008 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 70.11 +0.77 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 71.02 +0.69 +0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 66.78 +0.98 +1.49%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 72.43 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 70.40 +0.68 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 69.98 +1.14 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.52 +0.39 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 55.51 +0.37 +0.67%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 mins 56.25 +1.26 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 68.25 +0.96 +1.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 69.65 +0.96 +1.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 mins 65.55 +1.16 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 mins 62.25 +0.71 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 62.25 +0.71 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 64.90 +0.81 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 67.95 +1.16 +1.74%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 63.25 +0.71 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 70.62 +1.10 +1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 63.04 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.14 +0.96 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 26 mins U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil
  • 3 days U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 4 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

House Republicans Urge Biden To End Budget Restrictions To U.S. Oil Industry

Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

As the world’s most exciting…

Peak Gasoline Demand Forecasts Aren't Scaring Big Oil

Peak Gasoline Demand Forecasts Aren't Scaring Big Oil

Long-term oil investors aren’t losing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Top Wind Firms Q2 Profits Hit by Lack Of….Wind

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 12, 2021, 5:30 PM CDT

The financial performance of some of the largest offshore wind developers in the world was hit in the first half of 2021 by significantly low wind speeds and other weather-related events.

Denmark’s Ørsted and Germany’s RWE both reported H1 interim financials on Thursday, and they both cited low wind speeds as a drag on their core earnings.

“Power generation decreased by 4 % relative to Q2 2020, primarily due to significantly lower wind speeds and lower availability,” Ørsted said, noting that wind speeds across its portfolio amounted to 7.5 m/s, which was both lower than in the same period last year (7.8 m/s), and in a normal wind year (8.0 m/s).  

The second quarter of 2021 was among the worst three quarters for wind speeds in over more than 20 years, the company said, as carried by Reuters.

CEO Mads Nipper told reporters that Ørsted believes wind speeds would return to historically normal levels.

Ørsted now expects its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for full-2021 to be at the low end of the guidance, mainly due to very low wind speeds in June and July.

“This guidance is based on an assumption of normal wind speeds for the last five months,” said the firm.

RWE also cited “below-average wind conditions at onshore wind farm locations in Northern and Central Europe” in its interim report.

“Aside from the fight against climate change we also have to deal with these weather effects becoming more regular,” CEO Markus Krebber said, as carried by Reuters.

On Wednesday, one of the world’s largest wind turbine makers, Vestas, revised down its 2021 guidance “to reflect the current environment characterised by supply chain constraints, cost inflation, and restrictions in key markets caused by COVID-19, and the impacts this is likely to continue to have in the second half of the year.”

Ørsted had said in June it was concerned that the race of the biggest oil companies to enter offshore wind could lead to spikes in seabed acreage prices, which would undermine project competitiveness and the speed of technology development.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Clean Energy Investment In Australia Drops

Next Post

House Republicans Urge Biden To End Budget Restrictions To U.S. Oil Industry

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery
Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears

Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears
China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant

China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com