How Tesla Is Overcoming The Global Chip Shortage

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 69.25 +0.96 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 14 mins 71.66 +1.03 +1.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 4.059 -0.030 -0.73%
Graph up Heating Oil 56 mins 2.106 +0.026 +1.23%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.302 +0.034 +1.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.18 +2.02 +3.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.18 +2.02 +3.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 67.65 +0.96 +1.44%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.302 +0.034 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 68.65 -1.66 -2.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 69.19 -2.05 -2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 66.49 +1.94 +3.01%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.53 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 70.47 +2.07 +3.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.53 +1.92 +2.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.07 +1.76 +3.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 54.99 +2.16 +4.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 67.29 +1.81 +2.76%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 68.69 +1.81 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 64.39 +1.86 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 61.54 +1.81 +3.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 61.54 +1.81 +3.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 64.09 +1.81 +2.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 66.79 +1.71 +2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 62.54 +1.81 +2.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.18 +2.02 +3.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 69.52 -1.44 -2.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.20 +0.96 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.15 +0.96 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.15 +0.96 +1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 +1.75 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.18 +1.81 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 3 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Asia Buys Less Saudi Crude As COVID Restrictions Return

Why Tesla Wasn't Included In The S&P 500

Why Tesla Wasn't Included In The S&P 500

The S&P 500 is an…

Bitcoin Surges To All-Time Highs On Tesla’s $1.5 Billion Investment

Bitcoin Surges To All-Time Highs On Tesla’s $1.5 Billion Investment

Bitcoin has climbed to a…

Will U.S. Elections Impact The Gold Rally?

Will U.S. Elections Impact The Gold Rally?

Gold prices have soared this…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Markets
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Tesla Is Overcoming The Global Chip Shortage

By Haley Zaremba - Aug 11, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

A global chip shortage is continuing to wreak havoc up and down supply chains in a diverse array of industries across the world. As unprecedented amounts of work, life, shopping, and socializing went digital as the spread of the novel coronavirus drove everyone inside, the demand for electronics, and the computer chips they contain, skyrocketed. The overnight increase in demand, compounded by then-President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, has caused a major headache for a huge swath of economic sectors as more and more products become “smart” and therefore reliant on the severely overloaded semi-conductor industry.

One of the hardest-hit sectors is the automotive industry at a time when demand for new cars is historically high. While a modern car can contain well over 3,000 chips in its production, the automotive industry makes up just a fraction of overall chip demand. Because of car companies’ relatively low purchasing power, semiconductors are prioritizing bigger fish like smartphones, video games, and other consumer electronics, leaving the automotive industry high and dry.  As a consequence, some of the United States’ biggest car manufacturers are taking major hits to their bottom lines when their profits should be sky-high thanks to heavy demand for new cars. Ford, the country’s second-largest automaker by volume, saw its profits cut in half in the last quarter. General Motors, another one of the USA’s Big Three automakers, is currently halting the assembly lines at a number of plants that build pickup trucks. The plants had only been back online for a matter of weeks following a July shutdown which was also caused by the chip shortage. BMW, too, has halted their assembly lines and cut production by tens of thousands of cars. And Vox reports that these shutdowns are just the beginning of what will continue to be a very painful couple of years for automakers. The Economist reports that the industry as a whole is projected to produce a whopping 5 million fewer cars this year thanks to the dearth of available chips, which are now an essential component to any car worth its price tag. 

Related: Top U.S. Negotiator: Iran Nuclear Deal May Be Impossible

If regular old gas guzzlers are suffering from the chip shortage, what is in store for electric cars and luxury vehicles that have hung their car on being chip-filled “smart” vehicles? According to chief financial officer and founder Elon Musk, Tesla has been trying to work around the issue by rewriting the software of its electric vehicles to support alternative chips  which would allow the company to circumvent the normal, overloaded semiconductors. 

“We were able to substitute alternative chips, and then write the firmware in a matter of weeks,” Musk said in an earnings call late last month. “It’s not just a matter of swapping out a chip; you also have to rewrite the software.” This innovative solution has allowed Tesla to keep its production lines running and avoid the shutdowns that have plagued other major automakers. In the same quarter that Ford’s profits were halved, Tesla generated $11.9 billion in revenue and raked in $1.1 billion in pure profit while churning out more than 200,000 vehicles over the last three months.

Despite this runaway success in the face of automotive industry adversity, Musk said that the company’s future growth will remain dependent on a lasting solution to the chip shortage. Software rewrites aside, Tesla still relies on a wide variety of chips to produce their vehicles. “The global chip shortage situation remains quite serious,” he said. “For the rest of this year, our growth rate will be determined by the slowest part in our supply chain.”

As a result, prices on both new and used cars are through the roof, and they will not be dropping any time soon. Despite this, the squeeze is still on for automakers. It’s really the dealers that are winning out in the price surge. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Bitcoin Surges To All-Time Highs On Tesla’s $1.5 Billion Investment
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV
Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine

Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine
Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices
Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets

Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets
Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com