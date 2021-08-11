New Energy Companies Post Mixed Earnings Despite Pivot To Renewables

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 69.25 +0.96 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 14 mins 71.66 +1.03 +1.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 4.059 -0.030 -0.73%
Graph up Heating Oil 56 mins 2.106 +0.026 +1.23%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.302 +0.034 +1.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.18 +2.02 +3.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.18 +2.02 +3.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 67.65 +0.96 +1.44%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.302 +0.034 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 68.65 -1.66 -2.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 69.19 -2.05 -2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 66.49 +1.94 +3.01%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.53 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 70.47 +2.07 +3.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.53 +1.92 +2.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.07 +1.76 +3.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 54.99 +2.16 +4.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 67.29 +1.81 +2.76%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 68.69 +1.81 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 64.39 +1.86 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 61.54 +1.81 +3.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 61.54 +1.81 +3.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 64.09 +1.81 +2.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 66.79 +1.71 +2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 62.54 +1.81 +2.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.18 +2.02 +3.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 69.52 -1.44 -2.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.20 +0.96 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.15 +0.96 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.15 +0.96 +1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 +1.75 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.18 +1.81 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 3 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Asia Buys Less Saudi Crude As COVID Restrictions Return

Net-Zero 2050 May Need Up To $173 Trillion Investments

Net-Zero 2050 May Need Up To $173 Trillion Investments

The world will need to…

Mercedes To Bet $47 Billion On An Electric Future

Mercedes To Bet $47 Billion On An Electric Future

Mercedes is the latest of…

Do Lithium Batteries Pose A Major Fire Hazard?

Do Lithium Batteries Pose A Major Fire Hazard?

Following a three-day fire at…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Energy Companies Post Mixed Earnings Despite Pivot To Renewables

By Alex Kimani - Aug 11, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil and gas companies have been shooting the lights out this earnings season, with the energy sector recording the highest growth of any of the U.S.' 11 sectors. The sector has so far reported Q2 revenue growth of 112.8% Y/Y, more than three times the growth clip by the second-placed Materials sector. Big Oil has been particularly impressive, with ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) all swinging to large profits after a dismal showing a year ago.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about Big Oil's green energy peers.

Top solar names First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have easily topped Wall Street's expectations; however,  the latest spate of green earnings has been a mixed bag.

This comes after President Biden came out with an executive order on Thursday aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric (battery-electric, fuel cell, and plug-in hybrid vehicles). The move is the latest in Biden's plan to fight climate change, in this case by targeting emissions from cars and trucks.

Surprisingly, the three leading Detroit automakers General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F),  and Chrysler parent Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) have issued a joint statement supporting Biden's ambitious plan. The three have announced their shared aspiration to achieve sales of 40-50% of annual U.S. volumes of electric vehicles by 2030.

Here is the latest set of earnings in the green energy sector.

#1. Fisker

Last week, electric vehicles and mobility solutions company Fisker, Inc.(NYSE:FSR) delivered Q2 2021 results

Fisker reported Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.16 with cash and cash equivalents of $962 million as of June 30, 2021, as well as zero debt. Net cash used in operating activities totaled $28.1 million during the quarter, and cash paid for capital expenditures totaled $0.3 million.

Fisker remains a speculative play since it won't start production of EV SUVs until 2023 and probably won't start making serious cash until late 2021 on advance orders.

Fisker announced that the development of the Fisker Ocean SUV remains on track for expected November 17, 2022 start-of-production and full ramp up production volume reaching over 5,000 assembled units per month during 2023.  The battery-electric SUV will start at $37,499, promising a range of 300 miles, in addition to features like a solar roof.

While Fisker touted its unique asset-light strategy that allows the company to work on multiple platforms and vehicles concurrently, the market appears unimpressed, with FSR stock down 10% over the last five trading sessions.

Perhaps investors feel that Fisker has not been moving fast enough and will come into a market rife with competition, especially now that the ICE giants have doubled down. Though non-binding, the 50% target is likely to attract billions of dollars in EV investments from both the private and public sectors over the next decade. Biden has already called for $174 billion in government spending to boost EVs, including $100 billion in consumer incentives. A bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill includes $7.5 billion for EV charging stations though it has remained mute as far as new consumer incentives go.

Consulting firm AlixPartners says investments in EVs could total $330 billion by 2025, with EVs likely to reach 24% of total sales by 2030.

#2. PlugPower

Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has reported mixed results but still managed to impress after reporting huge billing growth. PlugPower has reported Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.18, missing the Wall Street consensus by $0.11, but revenue of $124.56M (+83.0% Y/Y) beats by $13.35M.

PlugPower says it shipped 3,666 GenDrive units vs. 2,683 GenDrive units in the year-ago quarter.

Gross billings were $126.3M last quarter compared to $72.4M a year ago.

Related: Why Norway Won’t Give Up On Oil & Gas

President and CEO Andrew Marsh says that growth in the electrolyzer business is up over 400% Y/Y in 2021 and is expected to continue recording robust growth through 2024. The strong growth encouraged the company to raise its full-year gross bookings guidance to $500M. For FY 2022, Plug has set a target for $750M in gross bookings.

PLUG stock has surged 11% in early trading on Monday.

Last month, Citigroup initiated coverage on PLUG with a Buy rating and a $35 price target saying the nascent hydrogen economy is "at the cusp of a breakout and Plug leads the way."

Hydrogen stocks have badly lagged in 2021 after enjoying a breakout season in 2020 mainly on valuation concerns. The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDRO) is down nearly 30% since its April launch.

#3. Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is another hydrogen name that has reported mixed second-quarter results.

Ballard Power reported Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.07, missing the Wall Street estimate by $0.02 while revenue of $25M (-3.1% Y/Y) beats by $3.82M. Adjusted EBITDA clocked in at -$19.7 million, compared to -$8.0 million a year ago, primarily due to margin compression and rising cash operating costs. The company reported that Q2 2021 gross margin fell 600 basis points to 15%, driven primarily by the decrease in total revenues, combined with a shift to lower overall product margin and service revenue mix.

BLDP has been deeply out of favor this year after a series of earnings misses. However, the company is still regarded as one of the top hydrogen fuel cell brands, and its lofty target of 46% annual sales growth through 2030 makes it worth watching.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV
Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine

Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine
Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices
Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets

Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets
Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com