India Braces for Record Power Shortfall Amid Hydropower Slump

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.60 +0.61 +0.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.20 +0.62 +0.74%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.32 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.307 +0.120 +5.49%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.549 +0.018 +0.69%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.38 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 188 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.549 +0.018 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.72 -1.29 -1.54%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.28 -1.09 -1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.11 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 892 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.01 +0.78 +0.94%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.38 +0.37 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.38 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.24 +0.29 +0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 345 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 65.79 +0.61 +0.94%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 81.14 +0.61 +0.76%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 79.39 +0.61 +0.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 75.49 +0.61 +0.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 72.19 +0.61 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 72.19 +0.61 +0.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 75.24 +0.61 +0.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 82.19 +0.61 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 72.59 +0.61 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.22 +0.61 +0.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 85.66 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.22 +0.61 +0.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 69.25 -3.00 -4.15%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.20 +0.37 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 9 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days e-truck insanity
  • 11 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 1 day The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Republican U.S. States Sue EPA over Strict Power Plant Emission Rules

EU Proposes First Batch Of Sanctions On Russian LNG

EU Proposes First Batch Of Sanctions On Russian LNG

The proposed sanctions would prevent…

The Race for Green Hydrogen Dominance is Heating Up

The Race for Green Hydrogen Dominance is Heating Up

Countries worldwide are competing to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

India Braces for Record Power Shortfall Amid Hydropower Slump

By Julianne Geiger - May 09, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

India is gearing up to tackle its most significant power deficit in 14 years this June, propelled by a decline in hydropower generation, according to government sources. With projections indicating a shortfall of 14 GW during nighttime hours, the nation's power sector faces a critical challenge, necessitating urgent measures to avert potential outages.

The impending deficit is exacerbated by delays in commissioning 3.6 GW of new coal-fired plants, originally slated for operation before March. The situation underscores the critical importance of addressing both supply and demand-side constraints to ensure grid stability.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, Power Minister R.K. Singh convened an emergency meeting to assess the crisis and implement mitigation strategies. Measures include deferring scheduled maintenance of power plants during June and reactivating 5 GW of dormant coal plant capacity, aimed at bolstering overall generation capacity.

Grid administrator Grid-India forecasts a peak nighttime demand of 235 GW in June, underscoring the magnitude of the challenge ahead. While thermal capacity stands at approximately 187 GW, renewable sources contribute an additional 34 GW, offering some relief amid the looming shortfall.

The power ministry's invocation of emergency measures, directing gas-based and imported coal-based plants to operate at full capacity, underscores the gravity of the situation. However, the power sector's reliance on coal underscores the ongoing transition challenges as India strives to balance energy security with environmental sustainability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has made strides in transitioning towards cleaner energy sources, but the recent focus on coal underscores the complexities inherent in managing India's energy transition. Plans for new coal power plants have garnered momentum, albeit amid growing pressure to curb coal use and accelerate the adoption of renewables.

While existing coal-fired and solar plants will play a crucial role in meeting daytime demand, concerns persist regarding long-term energy security and environmental sustainability.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

Next Post

Republican U.S. States Sue EPA over Strict Power Plant Emission Rules

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com