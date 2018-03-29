China’s New Oil Futures Face Volatility Fears

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 hours 64.94 +0.56 +0.87%
Brent Crude 2 hours 69.54 +0.78 +1.13%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Mars US 2 hours 64.59 +0.66 +1.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 -0.75 -1.12%
Urals 18 hours 66.51 -0.55 -0.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.65 -0.91 -1.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.65 -0.91 -1.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.90 -0.84 -1.45%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 18 hours 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 2 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 2 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 -0.75 -1.12%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.93 -0.42 -1.12%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.88 -1.62 -2.40%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.63 -0.87 -1.33%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.88 -0.57 -0.94%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.88 -0.87 -1.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.88 -0.87 -1.32%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.63 -0.87 -1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.65 -0.91 -1.35%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Giddings 18 hours 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.98 -0.52 -0.75%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 58.89 +0.56 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 61.39 +0.56 +0.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 -0.75 -1.35%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.14 -0.87 -1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 14 hours Between Oil And Solar: $200bn Solar Deal - Saudi Arabia With SoftBank
  • 6 mins President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 4 hours Tic-Toc: Destiny of 300,000 Diesels VW Vehicles In U.S. Is Uncertain- Market or Withdrawal?
  • 4 hours Big Breakthrough: Two Koreas On The Meeting - April 27
  • 11 hours Bailing coal industry-new attempt
  • 22 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 3 hours EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 1 day Looks Unbelievable: Little Magnetic Robot Cleans The Outsides Of Giant Ships
  • 4 hours Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 1 day Waymo Says Its Driverless Technology is Safe
  • 1 day 10 Years After One Of The Biggest Economic Crisis Ever: World Has Survived
  • 14 hours China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 1 day Tesla Is Much More Than an EV Company
  • 10 hours Kim Jong Un in China?
  • 3 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 7 hours Does US power grid need defense?

Breaking News:

Iraq’s Oil Reserves May Be Much Higher Than Thought

Europe Cracks Down On Diesel Vehicles

Europe Cracks Down On Diesel Vehicles

In the wake of high-profile…

$9.5B Deal Creates Biggest Player In The Permian

$9.5B Deal Creates Biggest Player In The Permian

Concho Resources has struck a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s New Oil Futures Face Volatility Fears

By Irina Slav - Mar 29, 2018, 4:30 PM CDT Trading Screen

It has been a hectic three days for the newly launched Chinese crude oil futures on the Shanghai Exchange, with the contract plunging heavily yesterday after a mass selloff.

The contract started trading on Monday, adding 6 percent in just the first session that lasted two and a half hours. Since then, however, the price has been moving up and down, with the “down” especially pronounced on Wednesday as traders kept their eyes and ears open for developments on the wider international market.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs analysts warned that “Elevated transactions fees, margin requirements and position limits may ultimately dampen the size and price impact of INE speculative flows, with the exchange already publicly stating its desire to limit volatility and large price moves.”

The Shanghai contract’s price relative to Brent and WTI was what analysts paid special attention to, expecting freight costs for delivery of the crude to China to serve as a tailwind, while the generally lower quality of the crude included in the contract to apply counterpressure.

Indeed, on Wednesday, the Shanghai contract had dropped below Brent but above WTI. According to Bloomberg, this signals that market players are still waiting for the contract to find its real value.

Another note Bloomberg makes is that trade in the new futures has so far concentrated on the front-month contract, which leaves less liquidity for deliveries further down the road, effectively stopping oil industry participants from taking advantage of the futures contracts to hedge against price fluctuations—one of the principal purposes of futures contracts by definition.

Related: The End Of The Status Quo In LNG Markets

One other outtake from the first three days of trade is that open interest in the yuan-priced futures is much smaller than that on Dubai oil futures. This, according to a senior analyst from J. P. Morgan, indicates overactive speculative trading in the contract, which is exactly what Beijing does not want for its future oil benchmark. Still, it is early days, so it would be reasonable to wait a while longer before drawing any definite conclusions about the yuan futures’ fate.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

JP Morgan Sees Oil Prices Fall Back To $50

Next Post

Iraq’s Oil Reserves May Be Much Higher Than Thought

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com