Why Natural Gas Prices Will Rise This Summer

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.82 -0.43 -0.66%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.03 -0.43 -0.62%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.716 +0.002 +0.07%
Mars US 3 hours 64.70 -0.05 -0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.80 +0.41 +0.62%
Urals 20 hours 67.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.84 -0.31 -0.45%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.84 -0.31 -0.45%
Bonny Light 20 hours 70.08 +0.07 +0.10%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.12 -0.18 -0.31%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.716 +0.002 +0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 65.48 -0.05 -0.08%
Murban 20 hours 69.23 +0.05 +0.07%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 63.96 +0.08 +0.13%
Basra Light 20 hours 65.04 +0.18 +0.28%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 69.54 +0.11 +0.16%
Bonny Light 20 hours 70.08 +0.07 +0.10%
Bonny Light 20 hours 70.08 +0.07 +0.10%
Girassol 20 hours 69.68 -0.03 -0.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.80 +0.41 +0.62%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 44.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.05 -0.33 -0.88%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.15 -0.33 -0.47%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.80 -0.33 -0.50%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.75 -0.33 -0.54%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.05 -0.33 -0.58%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.05 -0.33 -0.58%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.05 -0.33 -0.56%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 66.05 -0.33 -0.50%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.80 -0.33 -0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.84 -0.31 -0.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 62.00 -0.25 -0.40%
Giddings 20 hours 55.75 -0.25 -0.45%
ANS West Coast 6 days 68.09 -0.85 -1.23%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 59.20 -0.30 -0.50%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.15 -0.30 -0.47%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.15 -0.30 -0.47%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 61.70 -0.30 -0.48%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.31 -0.33 -0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 51 mins Looks Unbelievable: Little Magnetic Robot Cleans The Outsides Of Giant Ships
  • 8 hours Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 4 hours U.S. vs. China: Step Forward For Compromise Or Total Trade War?
  • 8 hours Deal with Regime: OPEC, Russia Consider 10-20 Year Oil Alliance!
  • 13 hours Kim Jong Un in China?
  • 10 hours The Dwarf Helps The Giant: Iceland Signs $250M Deal With China
  • 1 day Tesla Is Much More Than an EV Company
  • 1 day Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again
  • 1 day EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 1 day Nabors Drilling
  • 1 day Does US power grid need defense?
  • 1 day Russian hackers targeted American energy grid
  • 21 hours China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 2 hours Wood Mac Joins Lithium, Cobalt Bears
  • 15 hours Holy Brent!
  • 1 day White House cut offshore drilling royalty rates by a third

Breaking News:

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Alt Text

U.S. Gasoline Prices To Stay Low Through The Summer

U.S. motorists can expect low…

Alt Text

Gasoline Prices Rocket As Exxon Shuts Beaumont Refinery

ExxonMobil on Tuesday was shutting…

Alt Text

Thanksgiving Travelers Smash Records

The U.S. is preparing to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why Natural Gas Prices Will Rise This Summer

By Nick Cunningham - Mar 27, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT shale gas

Record production of natural gas is snuffing out any price rally that might have occurred from the bout of cold weather this winter.

The gas market saw a jolt at the end of December and in early January due to extremely cold temperatures across much of the U.S. This winter was about 13 percent colder than last year, which pushed up residential and commercial gas demand by 3.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), according to Barclays.

At the same time, demand continues to grind higher on a structural basis, with more LNG exports leaving U.S. shores and more utilities burning gas for electricity. That led to a sharp drawdown in gas inventories, pushing them 16 percent below the five-year average in the first quarter.

Nevertheless, the price impact was muted. In the past, sever cold snaps have led to sharp price spikes. While that happened in regional spot markets, the price increases were very short-term and nothing like the price increases during the 2014 Polar Vortex. After the cold subsided, Henry Hub spot prices fell back below $3/MMBtu.

Gas traders are so sanguine because the U.S. is producing more natural gas than ever. And 2018 is shaping up to be a record year for new gas output. A mild streak during February eased some pressure on inventories as well.

As a result, the U.S. will likely see “heavy” gas injections during the second quarter, according to Barclays. The bank expects gas inventories to rise at a pace that is 1 Bcf/d higher than last year. Related: $70 Oil Could Spark An Offshore Oil Boom

Barclays sees gas output growing by 6.4 billion cubic feet per day this year. That is an impressive figure, but it will be aided by the fact that a lot of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) could come online in 2018.

Still, Barclays says that record production and higher natural gas prices are not necessarily mutually exclusive. While there isn’t really a bullish case for gas, Barclays says that prices are probably a bit oversold. Inventories will rebuild quickly this spring, but the U.S. will still enter summer months with inventories 17 percent below the five-year average.

Meanwhile, there is a bit of a geographical mismatch between supply and demand, with gas growing at extraordinary rates in the Marcellus Shale and Permian basin, while demand growth is largely concentrated along the Gulf Coast. That could result in some higher gas prices along the Gulf Coast, helping gas drillers there.

But, ultimately, prices will have to go up ahead of next winter in order to adequately replenish gas inventories. If prices were to remain where they currently are, there would be a much larger coal-to-gas switch happening for electricity generation. Leaning harder on gas-fired power plants, made possible by low prices, would result in a smaller gas injection into storage. In other words, if natural gas prices do not rise, the U.S. would enter the winter season with too little gas on hand. Related: China's Oil Futures Launch With A Bang

So, Barclays predicts Henry Hub prices will average $3.12/MMBtu over the course of injection season, which lasts until November. Higher prices this summer would turn off some coal-to-gas switching in the electricity sector. For instance, a move from $2.70/MMBtu to $3.00/MMBtu would destroy about 700-800 MMcf/d of gas-fired power burn, which would translate into about 150 Bcf of extra gas to put in storage over the course of the injection season, according to Barclays.

Barclays is not alone in that assessment. “If this winter’s level of year-on-year demand growth can be sustained into the spring and summer, prices may need to move higher to achieve adequate storage levels by the end of October,” said analysts at Mobius Risk Group, according to Natural Gas Intelligence.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Azerbaijan-Europe Gas Pipeline Gets $1B In Funding
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

 Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

 Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

 China's Oil Futures Launch With A Bang

China's Oil Futures Launch With A Bang

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com