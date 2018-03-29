Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 hours 64.94 +0.56 +0.87%
Brent Crude 2 hours 69.54 +0.78 +1.13%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Mars US 2 hours 64.59 +0.66 +1.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 -0.75 -1.12%
Urals 18 hours 66.51 -0.55 -0.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.65 -0.91 -1.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.90 -0.84 -1.45%
Marine 18 hours 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 18 hours 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 2 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 2 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.93 -0.42 -1.12%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.88 -1.62 -2.40%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.63 -0.87 -1.33%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.88 -0.57 -0.94%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.88 -0.87 -1.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.88 -0.87 -1.32%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.63 -0.87 -1.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Giddings 18 hours 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.98 -0.52 -0.75%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 58.89 +0.56 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 61.39 +0.56 +0.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 -0.75 -1.35%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.14 -0.87 -1.23%
All Charts
Iraq’s Oil Reserves May Be Much Higher Than Thought

The massive boom of this…

Record natural gas production has…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

JP Morgan Sees Oil Prices Fall Back To $50

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 29, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT shale drillers

Surging U.S. shale production, coupled with a breakeven oil price duel between OPEC and international oil majors, will likely drive oil prices back to the low $50s in the medium term, according to J.P. Morgan.

The oil cost curve is deflating, with the breakevens of oil majors, OPEC nations, and shale producers all showing a downtrend, but a “breakeven duel” between Big Oil and OPEC could soon lead to “a vicious cycle for oil prices, with medium-term pricing likely to gravitate to the low-$50s,” the investment bank said on Thursday.

OPEC’s oil budget breakevens are in the mid-$60s a barrel for 2018, while the breakeven for international oil majors to cover cash dividends is around $50 a barrel oil, J.P. Morgan said.

“Putting all those breakevens into the cost curve, the conclusion is everything is gravitated towards $50,” Christyan Malek, head of EMEA oil and gas research at J.P. Morgan, told CNBC today. “So the conclusion is that the cost curve’s deflating,” he noted.

At the moment, the forward curve of the oil market is above where the cost curve is, which creates excess cash flow, and when you have high spot prices, the excess cash gets invested in future capacity, Malek said.

Related: $9.5B Deal Creates Biggest Player In The Permian

Corporate cash breakevens are roughly $50 a barrel and excess cash is being used to return to shareholders and to invest in capacity, he noted.

In addition, the majors have pushed up production growth targets in their latest earnings releases, which is a sign that they are becoming more efficient, Malek told CNBC.

“What we’re seeing is longer-durated production outlooks, meanwhile OPEC is using the excess cash to build its own capacity in order, once the deal is over, to put it back online,” he said.

Commenting on the idea that OPEC and Russia could agree to oil market cooperation for up to 20 years, Malek said:

“I think to see Russia continue with OPEC over the medium term is quite bullish. Our base case would be that you’d find that they sort of agree on an independent framework, work together but ultimately just around a range in production.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

