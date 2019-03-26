IEA: Carbon Emissions Break Record In 2018

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.78 +0.96 +1.63%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.21 +0.40 +0.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.756 -0.018 -0.65%
Mars US 19 hours 64.42 -0.12 -0.19%
Opec Basket 5 days 66.67 -1.11 -1.64%
Urals 2 days 64.55 -0.19 -0.29%
Louisiana Light 5 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 5 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.01 +0.92 +1.37%
Mexican Basket 5 days 59.68 -1.20 -1.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.756 -0.018 -0.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.33 -1.26 -1.86%
Murban 2 days 67.68 -0.93 -1.36%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.19 +0.34 +0.58%
Basra Light 2 days 69.10 -0.06 -0.09%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.58 +0.76 +1.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.01 +0.92 +1.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.01 +0.92 +1.37%
Girassol 2 days 67.17 +0.61 +0.92%
Opec Basket 5 days 66.67 -1.11 -1.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 49.37 +1.13 +2.34%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 48.42 -0.12 -0.25%
Canadian Condensate 32 days 55.57 -0.22 -0.39%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 59.47 -0.22 -0.37%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 53.57 -0.22 -0.41%
Peace Sour 21 hours 50.82 -0.22 -0.43%
Peace Sour 21 hours 50.82 -0.22 -0.43%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 53.82 -0.22 -0.41%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 56.92 -0.62 -1.08%
Central Alberta 21 hours 52.12 -0.22 -0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.25 -0.25 -0.45%
Giddings 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
ANS West Coast 6 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.77 -0.22 -0.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.72 -0.22 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.72 -0.22 -0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.25 -0.25 -0.45%
Kansas Common 5 days 49.25 -1.00 -1.99%
Buena Vista 5 days 70.44 -0.94 -1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China - EU: Xi Says Cooperation Is Mainstream In Their Ties
  • 8 minutes The Mining Industry Has Had It Easy For Far Too Long
  • 11 minutes Lawsuit-Happy Councilor Wants to Take Big Oil to Court
  • 15 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 1 min Dutch Populists Shock the EU with Election Victory
  • 15 hours Venezuela Says Russian Troops Land to Service Military Equipment
  • 10 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 4 hours Multi-well Pad Drilling Cost Question
  • 15 hours U.S.-China Trade War Poses Biggest Risk To Global Stability
  • 16 mins England Running Out of Water?
  • 8 mins Public Companies that attended OPEC "THREAT DINNER" at CERRAWEEK must disclose any risks in their SEC Financial filings.
  • 1 day One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 3 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 19 hours Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE
  • 2 days The Political Debacle: Brexit delayed
  • 2 days Climate change's fingerprints are on U.S. Midwest floods
  • 1 day European Parliament demands Nord-Stream-ii pipeline to be Stopped

Breaking News:

Algerian Oil Output Unchanged Amid Unrest

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch

The oil-price collapse of 2018…

Good News And Bad News For The Ethanol Industry

Good News And Bad News For The Ethanol Industry

The ethanol industry saw some…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA: Carbon Emissions Break Record In 2018

By Irina Slav - Mar 26, 2019, 10:30 AM CDT Emissions

Carbon emissions reached 33.1 gigatons last year, breaking their previous record even though the annual increase was relatively modest, at 1.7 percent, the International Energy Agency said in its new Global Energy & CO2 Status Report.

The disheartening increase that came amid an even stronger push towards a shift from fossil fuels to renewables came on the back of new addition to the coal plant capacity of developing countries in Asia. This growth resulted in coal accounting for 30 percent of all energy-related CO2 emissions last year. What’s more, the new coal power plant additions in Asia more than offset plant closures in other parts of the world.

Despite the somewhat depressing data, which should not have come as a surprise in any case, there was some good news as well. Energy demand rose by 2.3 percent last year, which was almost double the average annual growth rate for the period since 2010, the IEA, noted, but most of that higher demand was satisfied with energy sources cleaner than coal and oil.

Gas was the fastest-growing growing energy source in 2018, accounting for almost 45 percent of the increased energy demand. Oil demand also increased, but not so impressively. Together, fossil fuels covered some 70 percent of the higher energy demand.

Meanwhile, renewables adoption grew by a double-digit rate, which was certainly encouraging. Unfortunately, this rate of growth in new renewable installations could not keep up with the pace of rising energy demand. Still, solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources covered 25 percent of primary energy demand last year. This was thanks to more renewable power generation additions: in power generation, renewables accounted for 45 percent of demand growth in 2018.

The IEA noted that electricity is turning into “the fuel of the future”, which will likely drive further renewable energy adoption in the years to come. Still, demand for fossil fuels will remain, with gas leading the way as the cleanest of the fossil fuels.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Workers At Libya’s Largest Field Want Salary Hikes

Next Post

Algerian Oil Output Unchanged Amid Unrest

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline
Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com