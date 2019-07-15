Syrian Gas Pipeline Out Of Service After Militant Attack

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.59 -0.62 -1.03%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.41 -0.31 -0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.391 -0.062 -2.53%
Mars US 3 days 63.61 +0.71 +1.13%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.36 +1.26 +1.91%
Urals 4 days 63.80 +0.75 +1.19%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.68 -0.64 -1.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.391 -0.062 -2.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 65.94 +0.07 +0.11%
Murban 4 days 67.29 -0.04 -0.06%
Iran Heavy 4 days 59.99 -0.25 -0.42%
Basra Light 4 days 67.86 +0.05 +0.07%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.69 -0.35 -0.53%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Girassol 4 days 67.82 -0.41 -0.60%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.36 +1.26 +1.91%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.45 -0.62 -1.47%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 49.51 +0.01 +0.02%
Canadian Condensate 28 days 55.86 +0.01 +0.02%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 60.71 +0.01 +0.02%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 55.96 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 3 hours 54.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 3 hours 54.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 55.86 +0.01 +0.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 60.51 +0.01 +0.02%
Central Alberta 3 hours 56.71 +0.01 +0.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 56.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 50.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 6 days 69.71 +2.30 +3.41%
West Texas Sour 4 days 54.16 +0.01 +0.02%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.11 +0.01 +0.02%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.11 +0.01 +0.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 56.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.50 -0.25 -0.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.09 -0.22 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 3 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 31 mins NYT: Mass Immigration Roundups in U.S. to Start Sunday
  • 3 hours South Korea imports No Oil From Iran in June - First-Half Imports Fall 37%
  • 2 hours U.S. Adminsitration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 2 hours U.S.- Taiwan: China Says Will Freeze Out U.S. Companies That Sell Arms To Taiwan
  • 14 hours Rising air pollution and green house effect
  • 1 day Panama revoked registrations of tankers flying under their flag that have not complied with sanctions. Most are Iranian tankers. Vessel seized in Gibraltar, Grace I, flying under Panamanian Flag. Registration revoked in May. England seizing justified
  • 14 hours Starlink Internet Courtesy of Tesla
  • 2 days Alliance: Ford - VW Extend Multibillion-Dollar Alliance To Electric, Automated Cars
  • 23 hours Is This The End of BBQ?
  • 17 hours Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 hours Germany exits coal: A model for Asia?
  • 12 hours U.S. Economic Expansion: Rich Get Richer

Breaking News:

Syrian Gas Pipeline Out Of Service After Militant Attack

WTI Spikes Above $60 For First Time In Nearly Two Months

WTI Spikes Above $60 For First Time In Nearly Two Months

A large crude draw combined…

How Tech Is About To Solve The Cannabis Industry’s Biggest Problem

How Tech Is About To Solve The Cannabis Industry’s Biggest Problem

The cannabis revolution is just…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Syrian Gas Pipeline Out Of Service After Militant Attack

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 15, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Gas Pipeline

A natural gas pipeline in central Syria, which is under government control, went out of service on Sunday after militants attacked it, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported.

The gas pipeline was attacked by terrorists in the Homs province of Syria, where remnants of Islamic State militants are still active, despite the terrorist group losing nearly all the territory it once held in Syria.

The pipeline attack by terrorists cut the natural gas flow from the al-Shaer gas field, the country’s largest, to the Ebla gas processing plant, SANA reports, without specifying who the terrorists were.

The gas pipeline carries some 2.5 million cubic meters of natural gas to the Ebla processing plant, and from the plant to power stations in the area.

Technical teams are busy fixing the gas pipeline in order to resume pumping gas in the coming hours, the Syrian state news agency added.

After ISIS was pushed out of most of Syrian territory, remnants of the terrorist organization spread to the semi-desert Badia area and try to attack residential areas and vital infrastructure. Syrian government forces often clash with the remnants of Islamic State in the area.

It is not clear yet who the attackers of the gas pipeline were—ISIS or parties from “within the Syrian regime which are benefiting from getting this line out of service,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said on Sunday.

Whoever the attackers were, the gas pipeline going out of service is the latest blow to Syria’s embattled energy sector, following sabotages on oil pipelines in the country at the end of June.

Five underwater pipelines carrying crude oil were sabotaged in the third weekend of June, the Syrian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ministry said on June 23. The damage done, however, must not have been extensive, because the ministry also said repairs had started immediately and the pipelines would return to normal operation in hours.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

UK Could Release Iranian Tanker If Oil Doesn’t Go To Syria

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com