Asian LNG Imports Set for Six-Month High in July

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.82 -1.34 -1.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.79 -1.34 -1.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.10 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 19 mins 1.951 -0.055 -2.74%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.426 -0.035 -1.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 31 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.67 +0.30 +0.37%
Chart Mars US 269 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.426 -0.035 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 31 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 31 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 31 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 972 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 31 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 31 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 31 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 31 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.67 +0.30 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 425 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 63.16 -1.12 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.31 -1.12 -1.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.56 -1.12 -1.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 73.86 -1.12 -1.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 78.06 -1.12 -1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 73.64 -1.12 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 67.39 -1.12 -1.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 72.39 -1.12 -1.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 73.64 -0.43 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.64 -0.43 -0.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.75 -1.25 -1.67%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.50 -1.00 -1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.86 -1.35 -1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

India Plans To Raise Oil Refining Capacity to 6.2 Million Bpd by 2028

Ukraine Targets Russian Energy Infrastructure in Retaliatory Drone Strikes

Ukraine Targets Russian Energy Infrastructure in Retaliatory Drone Strikes

Ukraine launches a series of…

Grid-Enhancing Technologies: The Answer to Growing Power Needs?

Grid-Enhancing Technologies: The Answer to Growing Power Needs?

Grid-enhancing technologies offer interim solutions…

Why Financial Demand Can't Solve Our Resource Problems

Why Financial Demand Can't Solve Our Resource Problems

This article explores the intricate…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Asian LNG Imports Set for Six-Month High in July

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 29, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Asia is on track to import the highest level of LNG since January, despite rising spot prices.
  • European LNG imports are expected to be at their lowest levels since September 2021.
  • Global LNG demand is projected to surge by 35% by the end of the decade, driven primarily by Asia.
LNG

Asia is on track to import this month the highest level of LNG since January as demand grows despite rising spot LNG prices in the region.

Asia’s LNG imports are expected to stand at 24.85 million metric tons in July, the highest level in six months, and higher than the June imports, although prices have increased in recent months, per data compiled by Kpler and cited by Reuters columnist Clyde Russell.

China and India are expected to see higher LNG imports in July compared to June, although Indian purchases tend to be much more price-sensitive than China’s and buyers tend to stay on the sidelines of the spot market when LNG prices rise.

However, the current spot price in Asia is in a kind of ‘Goldilocks’ range – higher than European prices and high enough to attract cargoes to Asia instead of Europe, but not as high as to discourage buyers, according to Reuters’ Russell.

While Asian imports are set for a six-month high in July, imports into Europe are on track to be at the lowest levels since September 2021, according to the Kpler data.

Higher prices in Asia are drawing more imports into the region, while demand in Europe is muted and prices are lower than Asian levels.

Europe is fairly comfortable with its gas supply at this time of the year, although LNG and gas pipeline outages in Norway have resulted in sporadic price hikes in the European benchmark in the late spring.

By the end of the decade, global LNG demand is set to surge by about 35%, led by growth in Asia, ING strategists said earlier this month.

Europe’s overall gas demand is in a structural decline and the strong demand from Europe in recent years will ease by the end of the decade, also due to the EU’s energy transition goals, they added.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Ukraine Targets Russian Energy Infrastructure in Retaliatory Drone Strikes
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer

5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer
China Begins Work on Massive Afghan Copper Mine

China Begins Work on Massive Afghan Copper Mine
Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil

Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil
Solar Surplus: California's Renewable Energy Dilemma

Solar Surplus: California's Renewable Energy Dilemma
Oil Prices Tank on Fears China’s Rate Cuts Herald Demand Weakness

Oil Prices Tank on Fears China’s Rate Cuts Herald Demand Weakness

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com